Renovaro Biosciences: Peer-Reviewed Study Validates Renovaro's Genetically Engineered Dendritic Cell Therapy with Potent Anti-Tumor Efficacy

Landmark preclinical data validate Renovaro's platform representing a step forward in the fight against pancreatic and solid tumors

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Renovaro Biosciences (NASDAQ:RENB), an oncology and neurology focused TechBio company, today announced the publication of a peer-reviewed study in Vaccines, a leading journal in the field of immunology. The paper details compelling preclinical data on Renovaro's next-generation dendritic cell (DC) therapy platform, showcasing its ability to significantly reduce pancreatic tumor burden and activate robust immune responses in humanized mouse models.

The published study, titled "Therapeutic Efficacy of CD34-derived Allogeneic Dendritic Cells Engineered to Express CD93, CD40L, and CXCL13 in Humanized Mouse Models of Pancreatic Cancer," represents a major milestone in validating the scientific underpinnings of Renovaro's platform. The therapy combines cutting-edge genetic engineering with an allogeneic "off-the-shelf" approach to generate highly potent DCs capable of priming the immune system against aggressive, immunoresistant tumors.

"This publication marks a critical moment for Renovaro," said David Weinstein, Renovaro's CEO. "The data clearly demonstrate the potential of our engineered dendritic cell therapy to overcome tumor-induced immunosuppression, which is one of the greatest challenges in treating pancreatic and other solid tumors. It further validates the broader capabilities of our cell engineering platform."

Key Findings from the Study Include:

Robust Anti-Tumor Efficacy: Engineered DCs expressing CD93, CD40L, and CXCL13 significantly reduced tumor weight and volume, namely up to 81.7% in humanized mouse models.

Immune Activation: Treated animals showed marked increases in CD4? T cells as well as cytotoxic CD8? T and NK cells in blood, bone marrow, and tumor microenvironments.

Antigen-Specific Response: Activated T cells demonstrated selective cytotoxicity against pancreatic tumor cells while sparing unrelated cell types.

Scalable, Off-the-Shelf Platform: The use of CD34? hematopoietic stem cells from healthy donors enables scalable production and cryopreservation of engineered DCs, enhancing clinical utility.

This research builds on Renovaro's broader strategy of developing immune-enhancing therapies that can be flexibly adapted for solid tumor indications and lays the foundation for future AI-based antigen discovery that will further specialize these medications toward specific cancer indications and patient sub-populations. The engineered DC platform complements Renovaro's growing pipeline of precision medicines.

"By demonstrating not only efficacy but also scalability and specificity, this work strengthens our competitive moat and reaffirms our position as a platform company built to deliver durable impact," added Dr. Lu Chen, Renovaro's Executive Vice President of Product Development and CMC.

Renovaro plans to initiate additional preclinical studies across multiple tumor types and explore combination strategies with checkpoint inhibitors and radioligand therapies. These efforts are part of a broader roadmap to bring this novel therapeutic platform into the clinic.

This work was performed in collaboration with immunology professor Dr. Anahid Jewett, who sadly passed away last month. Her exceptional guidance and unique expertise allowed this project to progress, and the acceptance of this publication serves as further testament to her extraordinary ability as a researcher.

The full peer-reviewed article is available via Vaccines: https://www.mdpi.com/2076-393X/13/7/749

About Renovaro Biosciences

Renovaro (NASDAQ: RENB) is a TechBio company combining advanced machine learning with breakthrough immunotherapies to transform how cancer and other diseases are detected and treated. Through proprietary platforms in cell therapy, RNA diagnostics, and federated AI, Renovaro is pioneering scalable and personalized approaches to precision medicine.

Contact:

David Weinstein

Chief Executive Officer

investors@renovaro.com

www.renovarogroup.com

SOURCE: Renovaro Biosciences

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/peer-reviewed-study-validates-renovaros-genetically-engineered-dendritic-cell-therapy-1049730