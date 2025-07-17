Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.: Work Advancing on Globex's Mont Sorcier Iron Royalty Property

ROUYN-NORANDA, Quebec, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GLOBEX MINING ENTERPRISES INC. (GMX - Toronto Stock Exchange, G1MN - Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Berlin, Munich, Tradegate, Lang & Schwarz, LS Exchange, TTMzero, Düsseldorf and Quotrix Düsseldorf Stock Exchanges and GLBXF - OTCQX International in the US) is pleased to highlight to shareholders the following update from Cerrado Gold Inc. as regards ongoing work at the Mont Sorcier Iron/vanadium project located in proximity of the town of Chibougamau, Quebec. In a press release of today's date, Cerrado published the following:

Mont Sorcier Project Update

At the Mont Sorcier high-purity iron project, detailed metallurgical test work and flow sheet design continued during the quarter. All key workstreams are now engaged and the Company has commenced an infill drill program to update sufficient resources to the Proven and Probable categories as required to support the ongoing feasibility. Assay results remain pending at this time.

The Bankable Feasibility Study will look to provide greater detail of the potential for the project that was highlighted in the previous 2022 NI 43-101 Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") that delivered a project NPV 8% of US$1.6 Billion based upon iron concentrates grading 65% iron. With the improved metallurgical results received to date the Company is confident it can deliver a high purity DRI grade Iron ore concentrate product of over 67% iron, enhancing the project value and delivering a highly desired product to support the Green Steel transition.

Globex holds a 1% Gross Metal Royalty on iron production from the Mont Sorcier property.

This press release was written by Jack Stoch, P. Geo., President and CEO of Globex in his capacity as a Qualified Person (Q.P.) under NI 43-101.

