Subaru of America: Subaru Donations to ASPCA Exceed $40 Million Following the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / We are thrilled to share that since the inception of our partnership with Subaru of America, Inc. in 2008, the ASPCA has received more than $41 million in vital funds from Subaru. This funding has helped improve the lives of nearly 250,000 animals across the United States through rescue, transport, adoption, wellness services and more.

Last year, we were officially named the national charity partner for the Subaru Loves Pets program. Throughout October 2024, over 630 Subaru retailers provided direct funding through grants administered by the ASPCA to their local animal welfare partners to help cover costs for preparing animals for adoption, veterinary expenses and more. Many Subaru retailers also hosted adoption, microchipping or other types of events in their stores to help ensure more pets can find loving homes in their communities.

Additionally, we were one of four national charities to participate in the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event , which took place between November 21, 2024, and January 2, 2025. For every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased during the campaign, Subaru of America, Inc. donated $250 to the purchaser's/lessee's choice among four national charity partners, or a local hometown charity(ies) supported by participating retailers. We have participated in the Subaru Share the Love Event for seventeen consecutive years.

As a result of the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event, Subaru donated over $2.7 million to the ASPCA to support our nation's most vulnerable animals. Thank you to everyone who supported us through not only the 2024 Subaru Share the Love Event, but every event since this collaboration began in 2008.

"We are incredibly grateful for Subaru's unwavering commitment to animal welfare through the 2024 Subaru Share the Love® Event," said Matt Bershadker, President & CEO, ASPCA. "Now in our 17 th year of partnership, Subaru's generous support - alongside the dedication of local Subaru retailers and animal shelters across the country - has helped nearly 250,000 animals receive the care, protection, and second chances they deserve. This powerful, long-standing collaboration continues to improve the lives of animals in communities nationwide, and we're proud to stand alongside Subaru and its partners in this lifesaving work."

On behalf of the many animals that we serve, we extend our sincere gratitude to Subaru for their dedication and commitment to supporting animal welfare nationally and their retailers for supporting animals in need in their local communities.

Learn more about our partnership with Subaru and how we're helping animals together.

