Rezolve AI Ltd: Rezolve Ai Reaffirms Commitment to $1 Billion Bitcoin Treasury Strategy and Governance-Led Execution

NEW YORK, July 17, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV), the company reinventing retail through real-time AI-driven consumer engagement, today reaffirmed its commitment to executing its previously announced $1 billion Bitcoin-backed treasury strategy - a foundational component of its vision for intelligent crypto payments and decentralized commerce.

Since announcing the initiative, Rezolve has continued to refine its execution plan in line with the company's high standards for transparency, oversight, and long-term value creation. The structure supporting the initiative is designed to ensure maximum protection for all stakeholders, including through the use of a dedicated, bankruptcy-remote special purpose vehicle (SPV) governed by appropriate jurisdictional and regulatory frameworks.

"We remain fully committed to the Bitcoin Treasury strategy," said Daniel M. Wagner, Founder & CEO of Rezolve Ai. "This initiative represents a long-term pillar of our platform and that demands precision, discipline, and an unwavering focus on doing things the right way. Strategic vision means nothing without structural integrity."

Rezolve's vision is to embed Bitcoin-backed liquidity directly into its AI-powered checkout and payment infrastructure allowing consumers to spend crypto in real time, while merchants receive fiat instantly. The treasury is designed to underpin this capability with institutional-grade capital and custody solutions, ensuring global scalability and security.

"Our role is to lead, but to lead responsibly," Wagner added. "That means adhering to best-in-class governance, process, and jurisdictional scrutiny. We are executing this initiative methodically, with the long-term interests of our company, customers, and shareholders always at the center."

The Bitcoin Treasury remains an active and strategic priority for Rezolve Ai. The company expects to announce further progress in the coming months.

About Rezolve Ai

Rezolve Ai (NASDAQ: RZLV) is an industry leader in AI-powered solutions, specializing in enhancing customer engagement, operational efficiency, and revenue growth. The Brain Suite delivers advanced tools that harness artificial intelligence to optimize processes, improve decision-making, and enable seamless digital experiences. For more information, visit www.rezolve.com .

