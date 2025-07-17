

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (CNTB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on inflammatory disease treatments, announced that it has regained compliance with Nasdaq's minimum bid price requirement under Listing Rule 5450(a)(1).



The company received confirmation from Nasdaq's Listing Qualifications Department on July 16, 2025, stating that its American Depositary Shares or ADSs had maintained a minimum closing bid price of $1.00 or more for at least 10 consecutive business days as of July 15.



As a result, Connect Biopharma remains in good standing, and its ADSs will continue to trade on the Nasdaq, officially closing the compliance matter.



CNTB currently trades at $1.5699, or 3.09% lower on the NasdaqGM.



