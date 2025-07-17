QVC Group Releases 2024 Corporate Contribution Summary

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / QVC Group

QVC Group generated $31+ million for more than 1,648 charities worldwide according to its newly released 2024 Corporate Contribution Summary

At QVC Group, we continue to make significant advancements towards our critical role in protecting the environment, championing empowerment and belonging, and curating product responsibly. We do this by inspiring a more sustainable way to retail that intentionally nurtures a culture of inclusion, support, and empowerment of key stakeholders, from team members to entrepreneurs, and the communities in which we serve.

Through our championing empowerment & belonging pillar, strategic imperatives are focused around delivering measurable and differentiated social and community impact through cause marketing and giving programs which embrace our responsibility to our stakeholders and society at large. As a result, our 2024 Corporate Contribution Summary Report and accompanying video highlight the many impactful ways we collectively made a difference last year through the continued commitment of our company, customers, vendors, and team members to building a brighter future through their contributions to meaningful causes which support our global communities.

In 2024, we generated over $31 million for more than 1,648 charities worldwide. This includes:

43,000+ team member volunteer hours , a 156% increased usage of paid volunteer days by over 3,200 team members; combined with 14,000 hours already recorded in the first half of 2025, the company has now exceeded its five-year goal set in 2020 to surpass 100,000 volunteer hours.

Over $1.9 million in team member giving through our global giving program, Together for Good, which provides a 200% match on team member donations.

$24+ million product & other in-kind donations through local and global organizations to impacted communities in 17 countries, including distribution through global partners World Vision, Good360 and Harvest Time International.

44% of total company giving directed towards women's health & economic well-being causes . Since 2020, $54+ million has been contributed towards this focus, surpassing our 2025 target of $50 million.

$2.6+ million for cause marketing such as QVC® U.S.'s Living for Giving benefiting Feeding America, and new partnership with the National Odd Shoe Exchange (N.O.S.E.), HSN®'s Foundation for Women Warriors, QVC Germany's "Scan to Take Care" initiative through partnership with Pink Ribbon Germany and more.

"QVC Group's Global Impact strategy seeks to embed inclusion, sustainability, and social responsibility into all aspects of our business. We're proud of the $31+ million raised in 2024 to continue our tradition of giving back - and grateful to our team members, customers, and vendor community who have given generously to reach this milestone," said Suzanne Quigley, Director Global Corporate Responsibility, QVC Group. "In addition, we've surpassed a significant milestone of 100,000 volunteer hours, exceeding a five-year goal set in 2020. With over 43,000 hours logged in 2024 and 14,000 hours already recorded in the first half of 2025, we were able to reach this notable target ahead of schedule thanks to our team members' unwavering dedication to Together for Good."

To learn more about QVC Group's Corporate Responsibility initiatives and summary reports, visit: https://www.qvcgrp.com/lp/global-impact/.

