Storm Exploration Inc.: Storm Exploration Effects Share Consolidation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / July 17, 2025 / Storm Exploration Inc. (TSXV:STRM) ("Storm" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Board of Directors has approved a consolidation of its share capital on the basis of four (4) existing shares to one (1) new common share (the "Consolidation"). The Company's name and stock symbol will remain unchanged following the Consolidation. The Company's new CUSIP will be 86218J303 (ISIN:CA86218J3038).

Upon completion of the Consolidation, the Company's outstanding share capital will be approximately 20,666,222 shares. No fractional shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional shares resulting from the Consolidation will be rounded up or down to the nearest whole common share. The Company's outstanding incentive stock options, warrants, and any convertible securities will be adjusted on the same basis (4:1) to reflect the Consolidation in accordance with their respective terms with proportionate adjustments to be made to the exercise prices.

The Company's common shares will commence trading on the TSX-V on a consolidated basis at the opening of trading on July 22, 2025 under its current trading symbol "STRM".

About Storm Exploration Inc.

Storm Exploration is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the discovery and development of economic precious and base metal deposits on four district-scale projects in northwest Ontario: Miminiska, Keezhik, Attwood and Gold Standard.

For further information, please contact:

Storm Exploration Inc.

T: +1 (604) 506-2804

E: bcounts@stormex.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward Looking Information

This press release includes "forward-looking information" that is subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future events and that actual events or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward- looking statements. Such forward-looking statements represent management's best judgment based on information currently available. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE: Storm Exploration Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/storm-exploration-effects-share-consolidation-1049970