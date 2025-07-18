

SALZGITTER (dpa-AFX) - Salzgitter Group (SZGPF.PK, SZGPY.PK), a German steel manufacture, reported that its preliminary external sales for the second quarter declined to 2.3 billion euros from 2.6 billion euros last year. EBITDA declined significantly to 38.2 million euros from last year's 107.3 million euros last year. Quarterly earnings before taxes was negative 56.5 million euros compared to a negative 5.7 million euros last year. These preliminary figures came in below analyst consensus.



The company said it does not expect any notable recovery in the market during the second half of 2025. Taking into account the ramp-up of its profit improvement program P28 and the impact of ongoing restructuring measures, the company has adjusted its full-year forecast. It now anticipates annual sales to range between 9.0 billion euros and 9.5 billion euros, a reduction from the previous range of 9.5 billion euros to 10.0 billion euros.



Annual EBITDA is projected to be between 300 million euros and 400 million euros, down from the earlier forecast of 350 million euros to 550 million euros. The pre-tax result is expected to fall between -100 million euros and 0 million euros, compared to the earlier projection of -100 million euros to +100 million euros. Despite these downward revisions, the company anticipates a slightly higher return on capital employed compared to the previous year.



Further details on the financial results for the first half of 2025 are scheduled to be published on August 11, 2025.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News