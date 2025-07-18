

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - KONE Oyj reported second-quarter net income of 276.9 million euros, up 6.1% from a year ago. Basic earnings per share was 0.53 euros compared to 0.50 euros. Adjusted EBIT was 347.2 million euros, up 3.7%.



Sales grew by 1.8% to 2.85 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, sales grew by 4.9%. Orders received declined by 0.5% to 2.32 billion euros. At comparable exchange rates, orders grew by 3.0%.



For 2025, KONE expects sales to grow 2-5% at comparable exchange rates. Adjusted EBIT margin is expected to be in the range of 11.8%-12.4%. KONE previously expected its sales to grow 1-6% at comparable exchange rates in 2025. The improvement in adjusted EBIT margin was expected in the range of 11.8%-12.4%.



