

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Telia Company AB (TLSNY, TLSNF, TELIA.ST), a Swedish telecommunications company, on Friday reported a lower net income for the second quarter, in the absence of a year-ago gain from discontinued operations. Revenues edged down by 1.2 percent.



For the second quarter, the Group's net income slid to SEK 2.177 billion from last year's SEK 4.851 billion, which included gain from discontinued operations of SEK 3.128 billion. Earnings per share slid to SEK 0.50 from SEK 1.19 last year.



However, net income from continuing operations increased to SEK 2.17 billion or SEK 0.50 per share from SEK 1.72 billion or SEK 0.40 per share last year.



EBITDA increased to SEK 7.67 billion from SEK 7.50 billion in the previous year. Adjusted EBITDA climbed 6.2 percent to SEK 7.97 billion.



Revenue slid by 1.2 percent to SEK 19.79 billion from SEK 20.18 billion last year, of which service revenues for the current quarter totaled SEK 16.84 billion.



Looking ahead, the company said it is reiterating full year 2025 outlook, expecting service revenue growth of around 2%, with EBITDA growth of at least 5 percent.



Although EBITDA grew strongly in the second quarter, the company said , it anticipates third-quarter growth to be slightly below the full-year average, with a rebound expected in the fourth quarter.



On Thursday, Telia closed trading 0.91 percent higher at SEK 33.37 on the Stockholm Stock Exchange.



