Freitag, 18.07.2025
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
WKN: A2PRFU | ISIN: NO0010861990 | Ticker-Symbol: 1Q6
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 08:06 Uhr
Prosafe SE: Operational update - June 2025

18 July 2025 - Fleet utilisation for June 2025 was 79 per cent.

Our operations in Brazil with Safe Eurus, Safe Notos, and Safe Zephyrus operated at full capacity in June, achieving between 99 and 100 per cent commercial uptime.

Safe Caledonia successfully commenced operations at the Captain Field in the UK on 2 June 2025, delivering a commercial uptime of 94 per cent during the initial period.

Safe Boreas is currently being transported to Singapore ahead of her upcoming contract in Australia.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

For further information, please contact:

Terje Askvig, CEO
Phone: +47 952 03 886

Reese McNeel, CFO
Phone: +47 415 08 186


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
