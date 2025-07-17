Anzeige
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $66.66 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.49 million for the same quarter a year ago and $61.35 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.43 for the linked quarter.

"Our second quarter results are positive with earnings growth of over 27 percent from the second quarter last year resulting from our healthy loan and deposit growth, improved margin and increased trust revenue," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our outlook for the remainder of the year is good as we have opportunities to improve our investment yields, continue loan growth and focus on growing deposits in our markets. I am very appreciative of the work our teams are doing to support these results."

Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $123.73 million compared to $103.27 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $118.79 million for the first quarter 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Increased margins are primarily due to increased average yields on loans and securities. Additionally, the Company recognized a $698 thousand prepayment penalty during the second quarter of 2025 which had a positive impact on the margin for the quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $13.34 billion for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.23 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.53 million for the first quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.91 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.43 million at June 30, 2024.

For the second quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $720 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $302 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $236 thousand for the first quarter 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $257.07 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024.

Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $32.87 million compared to $31.27 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Trust fee income increased to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $11.71 million for the second quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.24 billion at June 30, 2024.
  • Mortgage income increased to $4.13 million for the quarter compared to $3.69 million for the second quarter of 2024, as overall origination volume and margins have improved from the prior periods.
  • Other noninterest income decreased $499 thousand to $2.93 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.43 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to the recognition of a $723 thousand one-time BOLI settlement payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024.

Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $71.74 million compared to $65.01 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.58 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.47 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $838 thousand in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $519 thousand in bonus and incentive accruals, and an increase of $452 thousand in stock-based compensation when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
  • Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.62 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization as a result of the Company investing in new loan origination and account opening platforms.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 largely due to the increase in net interest income.

As of June 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.38 billion compared to $13.16 billion on June 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.07 billion on June 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.52 billion at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, loans grew $129.33 million, or 6.53 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2025, balances. Loans have grown $161.85 million or 4.12 percent annualized year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $11.55 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances have grown 5.57 percent annualized year-to-date through the second quarter 2025.

Shareholders' equity was $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.61 billion at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $373.46 million at June 30, 2025, compared to unrealized losses of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares, Inc. is a financial holding company that through its subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Keller, Kingwood, Lumberton, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust & Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices and the pandemic, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.


















FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)


(In thousands, except share and per share data)




















As of




2025



2024



ASSETS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Cash and due from banks

$

264,000


$

232,943


$

259,996


$

296,188


$

263,262



Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


435,612



682,362



503,417



287,476



103,315



Federal funds sold


8,750



11,750



-



-



2,800



Investment securities


4,886,548



4,760,431



4,617,759



4,612,299



4,573,024



Loans, held-for-investment


8,074,944



7,945,611



7,913,098



7,723,191



7,519,733



Allowance for credit losses


(102,792)



(101,080)



(98,325)



(99,936)



(95,170)



Net loans, held-for-investment


7,972,152



7,844,531



7,814,773



7,623,255



7,424,563



Loans, held-for-sale


33,233



14,348



8,235



20,114



19,668



Premises and equipment, net


148,999



150,589



151,904



151,204



153,075



Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



Other intangible assets


343



428



523



671



828



Other assets


313,723



301,251



309,330



278,244



310,059



Total assets

$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075




















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,439,059


$

3,356,553


$

3,348,041


$

3,303,143


$

3,289,032



Interest-bearing deposits


9,009,357



9,110,218



8,751,133



8,452,718



8,120,125



Total deposits


12,448,416



12,466,771



12,099,174



11,755,861



11,409,157



Repurchase agreements


48,026



56,606



61,416



57,557



138,950



Borrowings


22,153



26,978



135,603



25,978



23,703



Trade date payable


24,965



-



-



5,416



-



Other liabilities


95,929



81,498



76,665



75,929



73,239



Shareholders' equity


1,737,352



1,680,261



1,606,560



1,662,191



1,519,026



Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418


$

13,582,932


$

13,164,075





















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



INCOME STATEMENTS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Interest income

$

172,810


$

167,110


$

165,792


$

159,958


$

153,673



Interest expense


49,080



48,321



49,675



52,849



50,400



Net interest income


123,730



118,789



116,117



107,109



103,273



Provision for credit losses


3,132



3,528



1,003



6,123



5,888



Net interest income after provision for credit losses


120,598



115,261



115,114



100,986



97,385



Noninterest income


32,873



30,230



30,977



32,362



31,268



Noninterest expense


71,735



70,335



70,099



66,012



65,012



Net income before income taxes


81,736



75,156



75,992



67,336



63,641



Income tax expense


15,078



13,810



13,671



12,028



11,156



Net income

$

66,658


$

61,346


$

62,321


$

55,308


$

52,485




















PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

0.47


$

0.43


$

0.44


$

0.39


$

0.37



Net income - diluted


0.47



0.43



0.43



0.39



0.37



Cash dividends declared


0.19



0.18



0.18



0.18



0.18



Book value


12.14



11.75



11.24



11.63



10.63



Tangible book value


9.95



9.55



9.04



9.43



8.43



Market value


35.98



35.92



36.05



37.01



29.53



Shares outstanding - end of period


143,077,619



143,019,433



142,944,704



142,906,070



142,848,909



Average outstanding shares - basic


143,023,544



142,949,514



142,898,110



142,853,215



142,814,363



Average outstanding shares - diluted


142,378,505



143,355,148



143,352,067



143,188,857



143,088,930




















PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets


1.89

%


1.78

%


1.81

%

1.66

%


1.61

%


Return on average equity


15.82



15.12



15.17



14.00



14.43



Return on average tangible equity


19.43



18.68



18.78



17.49



18.38



Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.81



3.74



3.67



3.50



3.48



Efficiency ratio


44.97



46.36



46.81



46.45



47.41





















Six Months Ended












June 30,











INCOME STATEMENTS


2025



2024












Interest income

$

339,920


$

303,167












Interest expense


97,401



99,653












Net interest income


242,519



203,514












Provision for credit losses


6,660



6,695












Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


235,859



196,819












Noninterest income


63,103



60,651












Noninterest expense


142,070



128,952












Net income before income taxes


156,892



128,518












Income tax expense


28,888



22,636












Net income

$

128,004


$

105,882





























PER COMMON SHARE DATA

















Net income - basic

$

0.90


$

0.74












Net income - diluted


0.89



0.74












Cash dividends declared


0.37



0.36












Book value


12.14



10.63












Tangible book value


9.95



8.43












Market value

$

35.98


$

29.53












Shares outstanding - end of period


143,077,619



142,848,909












Average outstanding shares - basic


142,986,734



142,769,518












Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,378,720



143,067,193





























PERFORMANCE RATIOS

















Return on average assets


1.83

%


1.62

%











Return on average equity


15.48



14.43












Return on average tangible equity


19.07



18.33












Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.78



3.41












Efficiency ratio


45.65



47.88





























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)


(In thousands)




















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Balance at beginning of period

$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170


$

89,562



Loans charged-off


(1,189)



(946)



(2,184)



(1,279)



(702)



Loan recoveries


469



710



243



493



400



Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(720)



(236)



(1,941)



(786)



(302)



Provision for loan losses


2,432



2,991



330



5,552



5,910



Balance at end of period

$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936


$

95,170




















ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS

















Balance at beginning of period

$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433


$

7,455



Provision for unfunded commitments


700



537



673



571



(22)



Balance at end of period

$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004


$

7,433




















Allowance for loan losses /

















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.27

%


1.27

%


1.24

%


1.29

%


1.27

%


Allowance for loan losses /

















nonperforming loans


162.60



164.16



158.02



156.44



157.20



Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans

















(annualized)


0.04



0.01



0.10



0.04



0.02





















As of




2025



2024



COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Commercial:

















C&I

$

1,202,151


$

1,144,429


$

1,176,993


$

1,175,774


$

1,141,990



Municipal


306,140



338,303



369,246



333,732



359,124



Total Commercial


1,508,291



1,482,732



1,546,239



1,509,506



1,501,114



Agricultural


86,133



90,186



95,543



83,269



86,186



Real Estate:

















Construction & Development


1,172,834



1,098,069



1,054,603



1,013,810



986,394



Farm


302,969



331,464



339,665



315,720



318,597



Non-Owner Occupied CRE


746,341



753,898



805,566



825,928



815,713



Owner Occupied CRE


1,124,610



1,142,618



1,083,100



1,086,750



1,049,715



Residential


2,286,220



2,217,740



2,196,767



2,112,196



1,990,604



Total Real Estate


5,632,974



5,543,789



5,479,701



5,354,404



5,161,023



Consumer:

















Auto


698,897



679,189



638,560



618,103



615,192



Non-Auto


148,649



149,715



153,055



157,909



156,218



Total Consumer


847,546



828,904



791,615



776,012



771,410




















Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,074,944


$

7,945,611


$

7,913,098


$

7,723,191


$

7,519,733




















SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION

















Special Mention

$

62,774


$

46,103


$

42,563


$

41,362


$

57,864



Substandard


194,291



199,509



191,288



188,561



161,399



Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-



Total classified loans

$

257,065


$

245,612


$

233,851


$

229,923


$

219,263




















NONPERFORMING ASSETS

















Nonaccrual loans

$

63,142


$

60,430


$

61,938


$

63,378


$

60,311



Accruing loans 90 days past due


77



1,143



287



504



231



Total nonperforming loans


63,219



61,573



62,225



63,882



60,542



Foreclosed assets


489



115



871



535



647



Total nonperforming assets

$

63,708


$

61,688


$

63,096


$

64,417


$

61,189




















As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.79

%


0.78

%


0.80

%


0.83

%


0.81

%


As a % of end of period total assets


0.44



0.43



0.45



0.47



0.46





















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



CAPITAL RATIOS


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


19.16

%


19.12

%


18.83

%

18.83

%


18.42

%


Tier 1 capital ratio


19.16



19.12



18.83



18.83



18.42



Total capital ratio


20.35



20.31



20.00



20.03



19.55



Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.61



12.46



12.49



12.53



12.40



Tangible common equity ratio


10.12



9.76



9.46



10.16



9.38



Equity/Assets ratio


12.08



11.74



11.49



12.24



11.54





















Quarter Ended




2025



2024



NONINTEREST INCOME


June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Trust fees

$

12,746


$

12,653


$

12,662


$

11,694


$

11,714



Service charges on deposits


6,126



6,177



6,306



6,428



6,009



Debit card fees


5,218



4,967



5,506



5,528



5,145



Credit card fees


707



577



617



617



672



Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,126



2,832



3,009



3,359



3,687



Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



-



-



-



-



Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


200



(35)



36



(30)



(58)



Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


6



-



214



267



2



Loan recoveries


810



574



433



1,359



664



Other noninterest income


2,934



2,485



2,194



3,140



3,433



Total noninterest income

$

32,873


$

30,230


$

30,977


$

32,362


$

31,268




















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

39,834


$

39,157


$

37,996


$

35,262


$

35,569



Profit sharing expense


2,741



2,985



3,648



2,235



1,903



Net occupancy expense


3,600



3,720



3,753



3,738



3,618



Equipment expense


2,478



2,321



2,305



2,291



2,233



FDIC insurance premiums


1,585



1,575



1,511



1,514



1,508



Debit card expense


3,308



3,373



3,220



3,248



3,242



Legal, tax and professional fees


3,143



3,067



3,751



3,865



3,809



Audit fees


463



451



423



582



453



Printing, stationery and supplies


473



482



293



199



425



Amortization of intangible assets


86



95



147



157



157



Advertising, meals and public relations


1,653



1,677



1,642



1,466



1,466



Operational and other losses


720



540



863



955



769



Software amortization and expense


4,020



3,732



3,648



3,712



3,158



Other noninterest expense


7,631



7,160



6,899



6,788



6,702



Total noninterest expense

$

71,735


$

70,335


$

70,099


$

66,012


$

65,012




















TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

2,926


$

2,700


$

2,673


$

2,628


$

2,572





















Six Months Ended












June 30,












NONINTEREST INCOME


2025



2024












Trust fees

$

25,399


$

23,093












Service charges on deposits


12,302



12,255












Debit card fees


10,185



10,036












Credit card fees


1,284



1,303












Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


6,958



6,815












Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities


-



-












Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets


165



(58)












Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


6



2












Interest on loan recoveries


1,384



1,219












Other noninterest income


5,420



5,986












Total noninterest income

$

63,103


$

60,651





























NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

78,991


$

70,572












Profit sharing expense


5,726



3,583












Net occupancy expense


7,320



7,088












Equipment expense


4,799



4,470












FDIC insurance premiums


3,160



3,473












Debit card expense


6,680



6,300












Legal, tax and professional fees


6,209



6,543












Audit fees


914



786












Printing, stationery and supplies


955



872












Amortization of intangible assets


181



314












Advertising, meals and public relations


3,332



2,920












Operational and other losses


1,260



1,923












Software amortization and expense


7,753



6,163












Other noninterest expense


14,790



13,945












Total noninterest expense

$

142,070


$

128,952





























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

5,626


$

5,145































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.


SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025




Mar. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

9,397


$

113



4.84

%



$

7,596


$

90



4.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


379,364



4,191



4.43






286,040



3,174



4.50


Taxable securities


3,470,028



25,242



2.91






3,506,035



25,034



2.86


Tax-exempt securities


1,433,498



10,811



3.02






1,407,440



9,912



2.82


Loans


8,045,340



135,378



6.75






7,952,946



131,600



6.71


Total interest-earning assets


13,337,627


$

175,735



5.28

%




13,160,057


$

169,810



5.23

%

Noninterest-earning assets


826,635












830,055








Total assets

$

14,164,262











$

13,990,112








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,923,737


$

48,730



2.19

%



$

8,882,040


$

47,549



2.17

%

Repurchase Agreements


54,482



221



1.63






53,920



209



1.57


Borrowings


26,557



128



1.93






74,561



563



3.06


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,004,776


$

49,079



2.19

%




9,010,521


$

48,321



2.17

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,383,851












3,265,838








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

85,745












68,218








Shareholders' equity


1,689,890












1,645,535








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,164,262











$

13,990,112






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

126,656



3.81

%






$

121,489



3.74

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2024




Sept. 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

1,895


$

23



4.90

%



$

2,901


$

43



5.84

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


308,118



3,578



4.62






200,756



2,716



5.38


Taxable securities


3,320,754



21,896



2.64






3,211,490



19,866



2.47


Tax-exempt securities


1,425,934



9,858



2.77






1,418,214



9,742



2.75


Loans


7,806,860



133,110



6.78






7,643,238



130,220



6.78


Total interest-earning assets


12,863,561


$

168,465



5.21

%




12,476,599


$

162,587



5.18

%

Noninterest-earning assets


824,757












817,757








Total assets

$

13,688,318











$

13,294,356








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,523,405


$

49,139



2.29

%



$

8,240,938


$

51,994



2.51

%

Repurchase Agreements


63,350



271



1.70






100,892



740



2.92


Borrowings


39,709



265



2.65






24,670



116



1.87


Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,626,464


$

49,675



2.29

%




8,366,500


$

52,850



2.51

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,348,062












3,279,486








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271












76,274








Shareholders' equity


1,634,521












1,572,096








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318











$

13,294,356






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

118,790



3.67

%






$

109,737



3.50

%
























Three Months Ended














June 30, 2024















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

5,160


$

74



5.81

%












Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


159,707



2,292



5.77














Taxable securities


3,250,684



19,912



2.45














Tax-exempt securities


1,404,706



9,730



2.77














Loans


7,405,297



124,237



6.75














Total interest-earning assets


12,225,554


$

156,245



5.14

%












Noninterest-earning assets


855,719




















Total assets

$

13,081,273




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,020,247


$

48,414



2.43

%












Repurchase Agreements


212,590



1,895



3.59














Borrowings


22,932



91



1.60














Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,255,769


$

50,400



2.46

%












Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,289,906




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

72,464




















Shareholders' equity


1,463,134




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,081,273










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

105,845



3.48

%



































Six Months Ended




Six Months Ended


June 30, 2025




June 30, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

8,501


$

203



4.82

%



$

4,541


$

131



5.82

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


332,960



7,365



4.46






252,338



6,948



5.54


Taxable securities


3,487,932



50,277



2.88






3,313,504



39,864



2.41


Tax exempt securities


1,420,541



20,723



2.92






1,419,606



19,524



2.75


Loans


7,999,398



266,977



6.73






7,305,361



241,846



6.66


Total interest-earning assets


13,249,332


$

345,545



5.26

%




12,295,350


$

308,313



5.04

%

Noninterest-earning assets


828,336












860,302








Total assets

$

14,077,668











$

13,155,652








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,903,004


$

96,280



2.18

%



$

7,949,170


$

93,666



2.37

%

Repurchase Agreements


54,203



430



1.60






265,014



4,457



3.38


Borrowings


50,426



690



2.76






77,947



1,530



3.95


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,007,633


$

97,400



2.18

%




8,292,131


$

99,653



2.42

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,325,170












3,318,332








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

77,030












69,300








Shareholders' equity


1,667,835












1,475,889








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,077,668











$

13,155,652






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

248,145



3.78

%






$

208,660



3.41

%























