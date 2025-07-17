First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Second Quarter 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $66.66 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.49 million for the same quarter a year ago and $61.35 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.47 for the second quarter of 2025 compared with $0.37 for the second quarter of 2024 and $0.43 for the linked quarter.
"Our second quarter results are positive with earnings growth of over 27 percent from the second quarter last year resulting from our healthy loan and deposit growth, improved margin and increased trust revenue," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "Our outlook for the remainder of the year is good as we have opportunities to improve our investment yields, continue loan growth and focus on growing deposits in our markets. I am very appreciative of the work our teams are doing to support these results."
Net interest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $123.73 million compared to $103.27 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $118.79 million for the first quarter 2025. The net interest margin, on a taxable equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 3.48 percent for the second quarter of 2024 and 3.74 percent in the first quarter of 2025. Increased margins are primarily due to increased average yields on loans and securities. Additionally, the Company recognized a $698 thousand prepayment penalty during the second quarter of 2025 which had a positive impact on the margin for the quarter. Average interest-earning assets were $13.34 billion for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $12.23 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $3.13 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $5.89 million for the second quarter of 2024 and $3.53 million for the first quarter 2025. At June 30, 2025, the allowance for credit losses totaled $102.79 million, or 1.27 percent of loans held-for-investment ("loans" hereafter), compared to $95.17 million, or 1.27 percent of loans, at June 30, 2024. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $9.91 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $7.43 million at June 30, 2024.
For the second quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $720 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $302 thousand for the second quarter of 2024 and net charge offs of $236 thousand for the first quarter 2025. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.79 percent at June 30, 2025, compared to 0.81 percent at June 30, 2024. Classified loans totaled $257.07 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $219.26 million at June 30, 2024.
Noninterest income for the second quarter of 2025 was $32.87 million compared to $31.27 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:
- Trust fee income increased to $12.75 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $11.71 million for the second quarter of 2024, driven by the increase in market value of trust assets managed to $11.46 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $10.24 billion at June 30, 2024.
- Mortgage income increased to $4.13 million for the quarter compared to $3.69 million for the second quarter of 2024, as overall origination volume and margins have improved from the prior periods.
- Other noninterest income decreased $499 thousand to $2.93 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to $3.43 million in the second quarter of 2024 due to the recognition of a $723 thousand one-time BOLI settlement payment recognized in the second quarter of 2024.
Noninterest expense for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $71.74 million compared to $65.01 million for the second quarter of 2024, due to the following:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs increased to $42.58 million for the second quarter of 2025, compared to $37.47 million in the second quarter of 2024, primarily resulting from merit-based and market driven pay increases, an increase of $838 thousand in profit sharing accruals, an increase of $519 thousand in bonus and incentive accruals, and an increase of $452 thousand in stock-based compensation when compared to the same quarter in 2024. The increase in profit sharing and incentive accruals are directly related to the increase in net income over prior year.
- Noninterest expenses, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.62 million for the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization as a result of the Company investing in new loan origination and account opening platforms.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 44.97 percent for the second quarter of 2025 compared to 47.41 percent for the second quarter of 2024 largely due to the increase in net interest income.
As of June 30, 2025, consolidated total assets were $14.38 billion compared to $13.16 billion on June 30, 2024. Loans totaled $8.07 billion on June 30, 2025, compared with loans of $7.52 billion at June 30, 2024. During the second quarter of 2025, loans grew $129.33 million, or 6.53 percent annualized, when compared to March 31, 2025, balances. Loans have grown $161.85 million or 4.12 percent annualized year-to-date. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $12.50 billion at June 30, 2025, compared to $11.55 billion at June 30, 2024. Deposits and Repurchase Agreement balances have grown 5.57 percent annualized year-to-date through the second quarter 2025.
Shareholders' equity was $1.74 billion as of June 30, 2025, compared to $1.52 billion and $1.61 billion at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2024, respectively. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $373.46 million at June 30, 2025, compared to unrealized losses of $441.56 million at June 30, 2024 and $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2025
2024
ASSETS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Cash and due from banks
$
264,000
$
232,943
$
259,996
$
296,188
$
263,262
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
435,612
682,362
503,417
287,476
103,315
Federal funds sold
8,750
11,750
-
-
2,800
Investment securities
4,886,548
4,760,431
4,617,759
4,612,299
4,573,024
Loans, held-for-investment
8,074,944
7,945,611
7,913,098
7,723,191
7,519,733
Allowance for credit losses
(102,792)
(101,080)
(98,325)
(99,936)
(95,170)
Net loans, held-for-investment
7,972,152
7,844,531
7,814,773
7,623,255
7,424,563
Loans, held-for-sale
33,233
14,348
8,235
20,114
19,668
Premises and equipment, net
148,999
150,589
151,904
151,204
153,075
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
343
428
523
671
828
Other assets
313,723
301,251
309,330
278,244
310,059
Total assets
$
14,376,841
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,439,059
$
3,356,553
$
3,348,041
$
3,303,143
$
3,289,032
Interest-bearing deposits
9,009,357
9,110,218
8,751,133
8,452,718
8,120,125
Total deposits
12,448,416
12,466,771
12,099,174
11,755,861
11,409,157
Repurchase agreements
48,026
56,606
61,416
57,557
138,950
Borrowings
22,153
26,978
135,603
25,978
23,703
Trade date payable
24,965
-
-
5,416
-
Other liabilities
95,929
81,498
76,665
75,929
73,239
Shareholders' equity
1,737,352
1,680,261
1,606,560
1,662,191
1,519,026
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,376,841
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
$
13,582,932
$
13,164,075
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
INCOME STATEMENTS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Interest income
$
172,810
$
167,110
$
165,792
$
159,958
$
153,673
Interest expense
49,080
48,321
49,675
52,849
50,400
Net interest income
123,730
118,789
116,117
107,109
103,273
Provision for credit losses
3,132
3,528
1,003
6,123
5,888
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
120,598
115,261
115,114
100,986
97,385
Noninterest income
32,873
30,230
30,977
32,362
31,268
Noninterest expense
71,735
70,335
70,099
66,012
65,012
Net income before income taxes
81,736
75,156
75,992
67,336
63,641
Income tax expense
15,078
13,810
13,671
12,028
11,156
Net income
$
66,658
$
61,346
$
62,321
$
55,308
$
52,485
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
0.44
$
0.39
$
0.37
Net income - diluted
0.47
0.43
0.43
0.39
0.37
Cash dividends declared
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
Book value
12.14
11.75
11.24
11.63
10.63
Tangible book value
9.95
9.55
9.04
9.43
8.43
Market value
35.98
35.92
36.05
37.01
29.53
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,077,619
143,019,433
142,944,704
142,906,070
142,848,909
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,023,544
142,949,514
142,898,110
142,853,215
142,814,363
Average outstanding shares - diluted
142,378,505
143,355,148
143,352,067
143,188,857
143,088,930
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.89
%
1.78
%
1.81
%
1.66
%
1.61
%
Return on average equity
15.82
15.12
15.17
14.00
14.43
Return on average tangible equity
19.43
18.68
18.78
17.49
18.38
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.81
3.74
3.67
3.50
3.48
Efficiency ratio
44.97
46.36
46.81
46.45
47.41
Six Months Ended
June 30,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2025
2024
Interest income
$
339,920
$
303,167
Interest expense
97,401
99,653
Net interest income
242,519
203,514
Provision for credit losses
6,660
6,695
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
235,859
196,819
Noninterest income
63,103
60,651
Noninterest expense
142,070
128,952
Net income before income taxes
156,892
128,518
Income tax expense
28,888
22,636
Net income
$
128,004
$
105,882
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.90
$
0.74
Net income - diluted
0.89
0.74
Cash dividends declared
0.37
0.36
Book value
12.14
10.63
Tangible book value
9.95
8.43
Market value
$
35.98
$
29.53
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,077,619
142,848,909
Average outstanding shares - basic
142,986,734
142,769,518
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,378,720
143,067,193
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.83
%
1.62
%
Return on average equity
15.48
14.43
Return on average tangible equity
19.07
18.33
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.78
3.41
Efficiency ratio
45.65
47.88
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Balance at beginning of period
$
101,080
$
98,325
$
99,936
$
95,170
$
89,562
Loans charged-off
(1,189)
(946)
(2,184)
(1,279)
(702)
Loan recoveries
469
710
243
493
400
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(720)
(236)
(1,941)
(786)
(302)
Provision for loan losses
2,432
2,991
330
5,552
5,910
Balance at end of period
$
102,792
$
101,080
$
98,325
$
99,936
$
95,170
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
9,214
$
8,677
$
8,004
$
7,433
$
7,455
Provision for unfunded commitments
700
537
673
571
(22)
Balance at end of period
$
9,914
$
9,214
$
8,677
$
8,004
$
7,433
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.24
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
162.60
164.16
158.02
156.44
157.20
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.04
0.01
0.10
0.04
0.02
As of
2025
2024
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,202,151
$
1,144,429
$
1,176,993
$
1,175,774
$
1,141,990
Municipal
306,140
338,303
369,246
333,732
359,124
Total Commercial
1,508,291
1,482,732
1,546,239
1,509,506
1,501,114
Agricultural
86,133
90,186
95,543
83,269
86,186
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,172,834
1,098,069
1,054,603
1,013,810
986,394
Farm
302,969
331,464
339,665
315,720
318,597
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
746,341
753,898
805,566
825,928
815,713
Owner Occupied CRE
1,124,610
1,142,618
1,083,100
1,086,750
1,049,715
Residential
2,286,220
2,217,740
2,196,767
2,112,196
1,990,604
Total Real Estate
5,632,974
5,543,789
5,479,701
5,354,404
5,161,023
Consumer:
Auto
698,897
679,189
638,560
618,103
615,192
Non-Auto
148,649
149,715
153,055
157,909
156,218
Total Consumer
847,546
828,904
791,615
776,012
771,410
Total loans held-for-investment
$
8,074,944
$
7,945,611
$
7,913,098
$
7,723,191
$
7,519,733
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
62,774
$
46,103
$
42,563
$
41,362
$
57,864
Substandard
194,291
199,509
191,288
188,561
161,399
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
257,065
$
245,612
$
233,851
$
229,923
$
219,263
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
63,142
$
60,430
$
61,938
$
63,378
$
60,311
Accruing loans 90 days past due
77
1,143
287
504
231
Total nonperforming loans
63,219
61,573
62,225
63,882
60,542
Foreclosed assets
489
115
871
535
647
Total nonperforming assets
$
63,708
$
61,688
$
63,096
$
64,417
$
61,189
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.80
%
0.83
%
0.81
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.44
0.43
0.45
0.47
0.46
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
CAPITAL RATIOS
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.16
%
19.12
%
18.83
%
18.83
%
18.42
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.16
19.12
18.83
18.83
18.42
Total capital ratio
20.35
20.31
20.00
20.03
19.55
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.61
12.46
12.49
12.53
12.40
Tangible common equity ratio
10.12
9.76
9.46
10.16
9.38
Equity/Assets ratio
12.08
11.74
11.49
12.24
11.54
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
NONINTEREST INCOME
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Trust fees
$
12,746
$
12,653
$
12,662
$
11,694
$
11,714
Service charges on deposits
6,126
6,177
6,306
6,428
6,009
Debit card fees
5,218
4,967
5,506
5,528
5,145
Credit card fees
707
577
617
617
672
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
4,126
2,832
3,009
3,359
3,687
Net gain (loss) on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
-
-
-
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
200
(35)
36
(30)
(58)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
6
-
214
267
2
Loan recoveries
810
574
433
1,359
664
Other noninterest income
2,934
2,485
2,194
3,140
3,433
Total noninterest income
$
32,873
$
30,230
$
30,977
$
32,362
$
31,268
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
39,834
$
39,157
$
37,996
$
35,262
$
35,569
Profit sharing expense
2,741
2,985
3,648
2,235
1,903
Net occupancy expense
3,600
3,720
3,753
3,738
3,618
Equipment expense
2,478
2,321
2,305
2,291
2,233
FDIC insurance premiums
1,585
1,575
1,511
1,514
1,508
Debit card expense
3,308
3,373
3,220
3,248
3,242
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,143
3,067
3,751
3,865
3,809
Audit fees
463
451
423
582
453
Printing, stationery and supplies
473
482
293
199
425
Amortization of intangible assets
86
95
147
157
157
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,653
1,677
1,642
1,466
1,466
Operational and other losses
720
540
863
955
769
Software amortization and expense
4,020
3,732
3,648
3,712
3,158
Other noninterest expense
7,631
7,160
6,899
6,788
6,702
Total noninterest expense
$
71,735
$
70,335
$
70,099
$
66,012
$
65,012
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
2,926
$
2,700
$
2,673
$
2,628
$
2,572
Six Months Ended
June 30,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2025
2024
Trust fees
$
25,399
$
23,093
Service charges on deposits
12,302
12,255
Debit card fees
10,185
10,036
Credit card fees
1,284
1,303
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
6,958
6,815
Net gain on sale of available-for-sale securities
-
-
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
165
(58)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
6
2
Interest on loan recoveries
1,384
1,219
Other noninterest income
5,420
5,986
Total noninterest income
$
63,103
$
60,651
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
78,991
$
70,572
Profit sharing expense
5,726
3,583
Net occupancy expense
7,320
7,088
Equipment expense
4,799
4,470
FDIC insurance premiums
3,160
3,473
Debit card expense
6,680
6,300
Legal, tax and professional fees
6,209
6,543
Audit fees
914
786
Printing, stationery and supplies
955
872
Amortization of intangible assets
181
314
Advertising, meals and public relations
3,332
2,920
Operational and other losses
1,260
1,923
Software amortization and expense
7,753
6,163
Other noninterest expense
14,790
13,945
Total noninterest expense
$
142,070
$
128,952
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
5,626
$
5,145
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
9,397
$
113
4.84
%
$
7,596
$
90
4.81
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
379,364
4,191
4.43
286,040
3,174
4.50
Taxable securities
3,470,028
25,242
2.91
3,506,035
25,034
2.86
Tax-exempt securities
1,433,498
10,811
3.02
1,407,440
9,912
2.82
Loans
8,045,340
135,378
6.75
7,952,946
131,600
6.71
Total interest-earning assets
13,337,627
$
175,735
5.28
%
13,160,057
$
169,810
5.23
%
Noninterest-earning assets
826,635
830,055
Total assets
$
14,164,262
$
13,990,112
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,923,737
$
48,730
2.19
%
$
8,882,040
$
47,549
2.17
%
Repurchase Agreements
54,482
221
1.63
53,920
209
1.57
Borrowings
26,557
128
1.93
74,561
563
3.06
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,004,776
$
49,079
2.19
%
9,010,521
$
48,321
2.17
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,383,851
3,265,838
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
85,745
68,218
Shareholders' equity
1,689,890
1,645,535
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,164,262
$
13,990,112
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
126,656
3.81
%
$
121,489
3.74
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Sept. 30, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,895
$
23
4.90
%
$
2,901
$
43
5.84
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
308,118
3,578
4.62
200,756
2,716
5.38
Taxable securities
3,320,754
21,896
2.64
3,211,490
19,866
2.47
Tax-exempt securities
1,425,934
9,858
2.77
1,418,214
9,742
2.75
Loans
7,806,860
133,110
6.78
7,643,238
130,220
6.78
Total interest-earning assets
12,863,561
$
168,465
5.21
%
12,476,599
$
162,587
5.18
%
Noninterest-earning assets
824,757
817,757
Total assets
$
13,688,318
$
13,294,356
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,523,405
$
49,139
2.29
%
$
8,240,938
$
51,994
2.51
%
Repurchase Agreements
63,350
271
1.70
100,892
740
2.92
Borrowings
39,709
265
2.65
24,670
116
1.87
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,626,464
$
49,675
2.29
%
8,366,500
$
52,850
2.51
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,348,062
3,279,486
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
79,271
76,274
Shareholders' equity
1,634,521
1,572,096
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,688,318
$
13,294,356
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
118,790
3.67
%
$
109,737
3.50
%
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
5,160
$
74
5.81
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
159,707
2,292
5.77
Taxable securities
3,250,684
19,912
2.45
Tax-exempt securities
1,404,706
9,730
2.77
Loans
7,405,297
124,237
6.75
Total interest-earning assets
12,225,554
$
156,245
5.14
%
Noninterest-earning assets
855,719
Total assets
$
13,081,273
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,020,247
$
48,414
2.43
%
Repurchase Agreements
212,590
1,895
3.59
Borrowings
22,932
91
1.60
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,255,769
$
50,400
2.46
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,289,906
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
72,464
Shareholders' equity
1,463,134
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,081,273
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
105,845
3.48
%
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30, 2025
June 30, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
8,501
$
203
4.82
%
$
4,541
$
131
5.82
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
332,960
7,365
4.46
252,338
6,948
5.54
Taxable securities
3,487,932
50,277
2.88
3,313,504
39,864
2.41
Tax exempt securities
1,420,541
20,723
2.92
1,419,606
19,524
2.75
Loans
7,999,398
266,977
6.73
7,305,361
241,846
6.66
Total interest-earning assets
13,249,332
$
345,545
5.26
%
12,295,350
$
308,313
5.04
%
Noninterest-earning assets
828,336
860,302
Total assets
$
14,077,668
$
13,155,652
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,903,004
$
96,280
2.18
%
$
7,949,170
$
93,666
2.37
%
Repurchase Agreements
54,203
430
1.60
265,014
4,457
3.38
Borrowings
50,426
690
2.76
77,947
1,530
3.95
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,007,633
$
97,400
2.18
%
8,292,131
$
99,653
2.42
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,325,170
3,318,332
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
77,030
69,300
Shareholders' equity
1,667,835
1,475,889
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,077,668
$
13,155,652
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
248,145
3.78
%
$
208,660
3.41
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.