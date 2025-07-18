Anzeige
Freitag, 18.07.2025
WKN: A2DTHW | ISIN: SE0010048884 | Ticker-Symbol: 2F0
Frankfurt
18.07.25 | 08:24
3,685 Euro
+2,93 % +0,105
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FAGERHULT GROUP AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,4053,52511:43
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 09:00 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fagerhult Group AB: Interim Report Q2 January - June 2025

Comment from CEO Bodil Sonesson:
"Tough market conditions, a high activity on M&A and a very high activity level and focus on improving order intake."

The second quarter:

  • Order intake was MSEK 1,905 (2,131), a decrease of -6.5% after adjusting for currency effects of MSEK -88, and an overall reduction of -10.6%
  • Net sales were MSEK 1,848 (2,167), a decrease of -10.4% after adjusting for currency effects of MSEK -93, and an overall reduction of -14.7%
  • Operating profit before IAC was MSEK 119.3 (196.4), a decrease of -39.3% with an operating margin before IAC of 6.5 (9.1)%
  • Earnings per share before IAC were SEK 0.32 (0.62)
  • Cash flow from operating activities was MSEK 161.5 (279.6)

Webcast
An investor webcast following the Quarter 2 Report 2025 will be held on 18 July 2025 at 09:30 CET.
A link to the webcast and a management presentation will be available on https://www.fagerhultgroup.com/investors.

Contacts
Bodil Sonesson CEO, mobile: +46 722 23 76 02 e-mail: bodil.sonesson@fagerhultgroup.com
Michael Wood CFO, mobile: +46 730 87 46 47 e-mail: michael.wood@fagerhultgroup.com

About Us
The Fagerhult Group is one of Europe's leading lighting companies with 4,000 employees in 27 countries and a turnover of 8,305 MSEK in 2024. We consist of 12 brands organized into four business areas - Collection, Premium, Professional and Infrastructure.

All our brands produce high-quality professional lighting solutions and we work mainly on specifications together with our partners. Together we cover almost every professional lighting application and our presence is worldwide.

This information is information that Fagerhult Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2025-07-18 09:00 CEST.

Image Attachments
Interim Q2 2025 Img

© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
