Asker Healthcare Group AB: Acquisition of Dartin

Asker Healthcare Group has signed an agreement to acquire 100 per cent of the shares in Dartin, a leading niche distributor of medical equipment in the Czech Republic and Slovakia

"Our teams across Europe are continuously looking for companies to complement our existing offering within medical products and solutions that support healthcare professionals and patients. With this bolt-on acquisition to Aspironix we add a highly specialised company that will strengthen the offering within the intensive care segment and the elderly care segment in the region. We are pleased to welcome the Dartin team to Aspironix and Asker and see many opportunities for the companies to benefit from each other and our group", says Johan Falk, CEO Asker Healthcare Group.

Dartin specialises in the distribution and service of medical equipment for neonatal care to hospitals, as well as patient lifting devices to the elderly care segment. The company is based in Czech Republic and Slovakia, has 23 employees and generated revenue of approximately SEK 46m in 2024.

The acquisition is expected to contribute positively to the group's EBITA margin and will be completed during the third quarter.

For further information, please contact:

Emma Rheborg, Head of Communication Asker Healthcare Group

Phone: +46 73 313 62 17

E-mail: emma.rheborg@asker.com

Asker Healthcare Group is a partner to caregivers and patients across Europe providing medical products and solutions. We build and acquire leading companies that together support the healthcare system to improve patient outcomes, reduce total cost of care and ensure a fair and sustainable value chain. We are a European healthcare group that combines the entrepreneurial drive of strong local companies, with the abilities and collected knowledge of a large group - driving progress in the healthcare sector. The group has more than 4 000 employees in 17 countries and revenues amounting to SEK 16 billion.