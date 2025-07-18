Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 18.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Kupfer en mass...: 10 Prozent-Kupfer an der Oberfläche! - Diese Entdeckung könnte zur heißesten Kupferstory des Jahres werden!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 906892 | ISIN: US0528001094 | Ticker-Symbol: LIV
Tradegate
16.07.25 | 14:56
99,00 Euro
-1,98 % -2,00
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
1-Jahres-Chart
AUTOLIV INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AUTOLIV INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
98,5099,0013:04
98,5099,0013:04
PR Newswire
18.07.2025 12:36 Uhr
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Autoliv: Financial Report April - June 2025

STOCKHOLM, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --

Q2 2025: Q2 records for sales, operating income and margin as well as EPS

Financial highlights Q2 2025
$2,714 million net sales
4.2% net sales increase
3.4% organic sales growth*
9.1% operating margin
9.3% adjusted operating margin*
$2.16 diluted EPS, 27% increase
$2.21 adjusted diluted EPS*, 18% increase

Full year 2025 guidance
Around 3% organic sales growth
Around 0% FX effect on net sales
Around 10-10.5% adjusted operating margin
Around $1.2 billion operating cash flow

All change figures in this release compare to the same period of the previous year except when stated otherwise.

Key business developments in the second quarter of 2025

  • Net sales increased organically* by 3.4%, which was 0.7pp higher than the global LVP increase of 2.7% (S&P Global July 2025). Regional and customer LVP mix is estimated to have had about 2.5pp negative impact on sales, while tariff compensations added around 1pp to growth. We outperformed in Americas, Europe and Asia excl. China, mainly due to product launches and tariff compensations. In China, our growth gap vs. LVP was smaller compared to recent quarters, due to improved sales performance with Chinese OEMs. We expect that our record number of new launches will significantly improve our relative sales performance in China in the second half of 2025.
  • Profitability improved significantly, mainly due to organic sales growth and successful execution of cost reductions. Total headcount decreased by 5%. We estimate that the negative impact from U.S. tariffs was around 35bps on operating margin, as we managed to pass on most of the tariff costs to our customers. Operating income increased by 20% to $247 million and adjusted operating income* increased by 14% to $251 million. Operating margin was 9.1% and adjusted operating margin* was 9.3%. ROCE was 23.8% and adjusted ROCE* was 24.1%.
  • Operating cash flow was lower than last year, as Q2 2024 was boosted by positive, timing related working capital effects, while working capital changes in 2025 were more normal. This was partly offset by lower capex, net. The leverage ratio* of 1.3x is well below our target limit of 1.5x. In the quarter, a dividend of $0.70 per share was paid and 0.5 million shares were repurchased and retired.

*For non-U.S. GAAP measures see enclosed reconciliation tables.

Key Figures

(Dollars in millions, except per share data)

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change

6M 2025

6M 2024

Change

Net sales

$2,714

$2,605

4.2 %

$5,292

$5,220

1.4 %

Operating income

247

206

20 %

502

400

25 %

Adjusted operating income1)

251

221

14 %

506

420

21 %

Operating margin

9.1 %

7.9 %

1.2pp

9.5 %

7.7 %

1.8pp

Adjusted operating margin1)

9.3 %

8.5 %

0.8pp

9.6 %

8.0 %

1.5pp

Earnings per share - diluted

2.16

1.71

27 %

4.31

3.23

34 %

Adjusted earnings per share - diluted1)

2.21

1.87

18 %

4.36

3.45

27 %

Operating cash flow

277

340

(18) %

355

462

(23) %

Return on capital employed2)

23.8 %

21.0 %

2.7pp

24.8 %

20.4 %

4.3pp

Adjusted return on capital employed1,2)

24.1 %

22.5 %

1.6pp

25.0 %

21.4 %

3.6pp

1) Excluding effects from capacity alignments and antitrust related matters. Non-U.S. GAAP measure, see reconciliation table.
2) Annualized operating income and income from equity method investments, relative to average capital employed.

Comments from Mikael Bratt, President & CEO

I am pleased to, in a turbulent market environment, report a record breaking second quarter for sales, operating income and margin as well as EPS. The performance was driven by good sales development coupled with successful actions to reduce costs and achieve tariff compensations. We outperformed in Americas, Europe and Asia excl. China and continued to outperform global LVP despite strong headwinds from LVP mix shifts, particularly in China. Based on a positive trend during the second quarter and a record number of new launches we continue to expect significantly improved sales vs. LVP in China in the second half year.

We remain focused on operational efficiency, commercial excellence and our cost reduction programs. Direct headcount was reduced by 6% while sales grew 3% organically, which together with continued repurchases of shares, contributed to a 27% increase in EPS. We remain confident that we can continue to successfully receive compensation from our customers for tariffs, although the industry outlook for tariffs is uncertain. We recovered around 80% of tariff costs in the second quarter, and we expect to recover most of what remains later in the year. We continue to closely monitor and evaluate the situation, focusing on being adaptive and agile.

At our Capital Markets Day in June, we reiterated our financial targets and communicated a new share repurchase program of up to $2.5 billion until the end of 2029 as well as announced a 21% dividend increase for the third quarter to $0.85 per share. Our increased shareholder return ambitions are supported by our strong balance sheet and cash conversion.

Our 2025 guidance for organic sales growth has increased to around 3% due to tariff compensations, and we reiterate our guidance of an adjusted operating margin of around 10-10.5%.

Next Report

Autoliv intends to publish the quarterly earnings report for the third quarter of 2025 on Friday, October 17, 2025.

Inquiries: Investors and Analysts

Anders Trapp
Vice President Investor Relations
Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0671

Henrik Kaar
Director Investor Relations
Tel +46 (0)8 5872 0614

Inquiries: Media

Gabriella Etemad
Senior Vice President Communications
Tel +46 (0)70 612 6424

Autoliv, Inc. is obliged to make this information public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the VP of Investor Relations set out above, at 12.00 CET on July 18, 2025.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/autoliv/r/financial-report-april---june-2025,c4208810

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/751/4208810/3585368.pdf

The full report (PDF)

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/autoliv-financial-report-april---june-2025-302508629.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.