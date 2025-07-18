

HOUSTON (dpa-AFX) - Schlumberger Ltd. (SLB) revealed earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year and missed the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.014 billion, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $1.112 billion, or $0.77 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Schlumberger Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of $1.016 billion or $0.74 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.75 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $8.546 billion from $9.139 billion last year.



Schlumberger Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.014 Bln. vs. $1.112 Bln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $0.77 last year. -Revenue: $8.546 Bln vs. $9.139 Bln last year.



