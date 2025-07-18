

BUEDELSDORF (dpa-AFX) - Citing analysts forecasts, Freenet AG (FRAGF.PK), a telecommunications and web content provider, revealed 'positive' financial outlook for strong revenue and EBITDA for the second quarter, fiscal 2025 as well as for fiscal 2026.



The company said its revenue for the quarter is projected at 621.4 million euros. Adjusted EBITDA, or adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization is expected to be 131.3 million euros.



For the full year, the consensus estimate for revenue stands at 2.528 billion euros, and for adjusted EBITDA at 525.4 million euros.



For fiscal 2026, analysts expect the company to report adjusted EBITDA of 549.1 million euros on revenue of 2.574 billion euros.



