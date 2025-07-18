

MUNICH (dpa-AFX) - Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMY.PK, WKCMF.PK), a German chemicals company, on Friday revised down its annual EBITDA and sales guidance, citing weak demand due to persisting macroeconomic and geopolitical uncertainties.



For fiscal 2025, the Group now projects EBITDA of €500 million to €700 million as against the earlier expectation of €700 million to €900 million.



Wacker Chemie now anticipates sales of €5.5 billion to €5.9 billion, compared with the previous guidance of €6.1 billion to €6.4 billion.



