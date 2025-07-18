Informa Markets Asia-The Battery Show Asia & Mobility Tech Asia: Leoch Battery Unveils All-Scenario Smart Energy Solutions at The Battery Show Asia 2025

HONG KONG, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As a Strategic Partner of The Battery Show Asia 2025, Leoch Battery took center stage today at the AsiaWorld-Expo, unveiling its revolutionary All-Scenario Smart Energy Solutions for the Demand Side. The global premiere showcased Leoch Battery's innovative smart energy management solutions and ecosystem designed to redefine resilience, economics, and sustainability in energy management.

A Highlight of the Show: Leoch's Grand Unveiling

The Battery Show Asia 2025, held from July 15-17, brings together industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers to explore the future of energy storage and new energy mobility. As a key participant, Leoch Battery demonstrated its leadership through a series of high-impact presentations and product launches:

Global Vision and ESG Commitment

Founder and Chairman Dong Li and CEO Kouyue Wu outlined Leoch Battery's mission to drive zero-carbon transitions, aligning with the world's focus on sustainable mobility and energy solutions.



Demand-Side Energy Revolution

CTO Robin Li presented the EMS+ESS Ecosystem Solution, highlighting its economic value model for ESS, EMS and Microgrid solutions, with multiple value stacking to reduce diesel and electricity cost, and use AI to dynamically choose the best operating mode to earn additional energy trading revenue like frequency regulation or demand response via the microgrid flexibility.



AI Data Center Breakthroughs

Senior Manager of Lithium Battery R&D Jax Zhou introduced the PU Series High-Power 6C UPS Lithium Systems, addressing critical power and high power density needs for AI workloads-a timely topic given the show's emphasis on tech-driven power efficiency.



Resilience Meets Economics

Director of EMS product Kevin Zhang explored modular energy storage system designs scaled up by microgrid EMS, resonating with attendees from telecom, data center, C&I and microgrid sectors, to shorten the payback less than 5 years.



Cybersecurity and Global Compliance

Head of SolutionsHanyong Lee showcased Leoch Battery's secure Network Power Backup Solution across lead, lithium and sodium-ion, underscoring the importance of cyber security (designed and implemented in Singapore on government-grade level compliance standard) in global telecom backup power and storage-a key discussion point across the exhibition.



Real-World Impact

A case study with Schneider Electric's NaviX Solutions and a panel featuring Singapore Battery Consortium, National University of Singapore and Singapore Energy Study Institute, China International Marine Containers Group and Sino Express Intelligence highlighted the industry trends, problem statement and practical applications of Leoch Battery's technologies, reinforcing the show's goal of bridging innovation with technology & implementation.

Certification Milestone

The event culminated with Leoch Battery receiving UL9540A & IEC62619 certifications-a testament to its commitment to fire safety & excellence, mirroring the show's dedication to advancing safety compliance and industry standards.

Looking Ahead

Leoch Battery's innovations align with global trends-from AI-driven efficiency to ESG-aligned financing, underscored by Citi and HSBC. The strategic partnership between The Battery Show Asia and Leoch Battery represents a powerful alliance driving innovation and transformation across the energy storage industry.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leoch-battery-unveils-all-scenario-smart-energy-solutions-at-the-battery-show-asia-2025-302508694.html