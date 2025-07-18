Logitech Celebrates Creators4BIPOC With New Community Initiatives, Creator Stories, and Tournaments

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 18, 2025 / Logitech Blog

This July, Logitech?G is kicking off its annual Creators4BIPOC movement with an inspiring program designed to uplift Black, Indigenous, and People of Color (BIPOC) gamers and creators. We believe every creator deserves a shot at a breakthrough, and Creators4BIPOC, now entering its sixth year, works to do just that. Through this program, Logitech G is amplifying the voices of BIPOC creators with curated livestream spotlights, tournaments, and more. This year is packed with new and returning initiatives, embodying four key pillars GIVING, SOCIAL, LIVESTREAM, and LEARNING. Under these pillars, the gaming community will:

Attend masterclasses in partnership with Sugar Gamers, providing creators with tools for success both in and out of gaming.

Have the opportunity for creators to learn from outstanding voices and visionaries within the community, foster empathy-driven discussions, and facilitate authentic resource-sharing.

These conversations will be available to view on Logitech G's official YouTube channel, and will feature leaders from:

BCGA Foundation (BCGAF), a woman-owned organization founded in 2020 that aims to provide education, access, and career opportunities in the gaming and esports industries to college students and young women.

Latinx in Gaming, a non-profit organization dedicated to connecting, supporting, and uplifting Latinx professionals, students, and creatives across the games industry in the US, Caribbean, and Latin America.

Be Strong is a national charity on a mission to save and improve the lives of our youth using a peer-to-peer approach.

Asian Mental Health Collective (AMHC) fosters healing, resilience, and connection in Asian communities in the US through culturally-informed clinical services, virtual peer support spaces, and support for Asian mental health providers.

We will also be rewarding four individuals, who have made gaming more inclusive, with a full Logitech G gear upgrade. This year's nonprofit organizations will nominate standout voices and visionaries to receive a fully leveled-up gaming setup, with select members of the community able to to win a gear upgrade as well.

Tune in to the Logitech G Twitch channel as we host an exciting esports tournament led by content creator and gamer KarimCheese, where players will showcase skill, spirit, and the power of community. Fans can expect thrilling matches and exclusive giveaways, celebrating diversity and gaming excellence.

Support your favorite creators, elevate voices that deserve to be heard, and help us break new ground together! This July, let's make space for every story, celebrate every breakthrough, and continue building a more inclusive world of play.

Follow along throughout the month of July using Creators4BIPOC and @LogitechG for livestream schedules, updates, and weekly masterclasses, tournaments, and more on the Logitech G Twitch channel.

