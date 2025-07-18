Anzeige
Mehr »
Samstag, 19.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Foremost Clean Energy: Auf dem Weg zu großen Entdeckungen im Saudi-Arabien des Urans
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A402TW | ISIN: US88165K1016 | Ticker-Symbol: G28
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 18:55
1,190 Euro
+11,74 % +0,125
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
NASDAQ Biotech
1-Jahres-Chart
TEVOGEN BIO HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TEVOGEN BIO HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0201,10518.07.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
18.07.2025 18:42 Uhr
27 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tevogen Bio Inc: Tevogen.AI Receives International Patent Publication for AI Technology Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides

WARREN, N.J., July 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tevogen ("Tevogen Bio Holdings Inc." or "Company") (Nasdaq: TVGN) announced today that the International Bureau of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) has published its international patent application (Publication No. WO 2025/129197) titled, "Systems and Methods for Predicting Immunologically Active Peptides with Machine Learning Models."

This patent covers technology developed by Tevogen.AI that leverages machine learning algorithms, powered by Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) and Databricks intended to rapidly and accurately identify peptides with strong immune system interactions. Identifying these peptides is critical in developing targeted therapies for a variety of diseases, including cancers and infectious diseases.

Traditional methods for identifying immunologically active peptides often face significant limitations, such as overlooking critical human genetic diversity factors like age, sex, race, and ethnicity. Tevogen.AI's proprietary approach may overcome these challenges by:

  • Efficiently screening and ranking potential peptides based on their immunological activity.
  • Eliminating peptides likely to be ineffective due to self-tolerance or human genome overlap.
  • Continuously refining predictions using real-world data to train and enhance machine learning models.

"I'm pleased with Tevogen.AI's continued progress in strategically harnessing artificial intelligence in support of our cell therapy development," said Dr. Ryan Saadi, Founder and CEO of Tevogen. "Leveraging AI to accelerate discovery, shorten development timelines, and reduce costs is essential to our mission of delivering commercially attractive, economically viable, and cost-effective personalized T cell therapies."

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements relating to: Tevogen's plans for its research and manufacturing capabilities; expectations regarding future growth; expectations regarding the healthcare and biopharmaceutical industries; and Tevogen's development of, the potential benefits of, and patient access to its product candidates for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. Forward-looking statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "may," "could," "would," "expect," "anticipate," "possible," "potential," "goal," "opportunity," "project," "believe," "future," and similar words and expressions or their opposites. These statements are based on management's expectations, assumptions, estimates, projections and beliefs as of the date of this press release and are subject to a number of factors that involve known and unknown risks, delays, uncertainties and other factors not under the company's control that may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the company to be materially different from the results, performance or other expectations expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

Factors that could cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: that Tevogen will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; changes in the markets in which Tevogen competes, including with respect to its competitive landscape, technology evolution, or regulatory changes; changes in domestic and global general economic conditions; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to execute its growth strategies or may experience difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that Tevogen may not be able to develop and maintain effective internal controls; the failure to achieve Tevogen's commercialization and development plans and identify and realize additional opportunities, which may be affected by, among other things, competition, the ability of Tevogen to grow and manage growth economically and hire and retain key employees; the risk that Tevogen may fail to keep pace with rapid technological developments to provide new and innovative products and services or make substantial investments in unsuccessful new products and services; risks related to the ability to develop, license or acquire new therapeutics; the risk of regulatory lawsuits or proceedings relating to Tevogen's business; uncertainties inherent in the execution, cost, and completion of preclinical studies and clinical trials; risks related to regulatory review, approval and commercial development; risks associated with intellectual property protection; Tevogen's limited operating history; and those factors discussed or incorporated by reference in Tevogen's Annual Report on Form 10-K.

You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Tevogen undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable law.

Contacts

Tevogen Bio Communications

T: 1 877 TEVOGEN, Ext 701

Communications@Tevogen.com


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.