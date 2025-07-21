Successful PPDS P4 protocol certification opens full range of three-phase Tigo EI Inverters and the EI Residential product suite for grid connection in second-strongest E.U. market for Tigo.

Tigo Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: TYGO) ("Tigo" or "Company"), a leading provider of intelligent solar and energy software solutions, today announced that the Company's entire portfolio of three-phase Tigo EI Inverters has successfully passed the certification tests for compliance with the PPDS P4 requirements in the Czech Republic. Compliance with PPDS P4, formally known as Distribution System Operation Rules, Annex 4, is a prerequisite for grid connection of solar inverters in the Czech Republic, validating the compatibility with the technical conditions defined by the European Commission and adopted by local utility companies. In the wake of the proliferation of rapid shutdown requirements across Europe, with installers in the Czech Republic deploying nearly 107MW of Tigo MLPE in 2024, Tigo products have been deployed by thousands of Czech installers in the past decade.

As an established brand trusted in the Czech solar installer community, the release of the Tigo EI Residential system capitalizes on the addition of 967MW of primarily residential rooftop solar in the Czech Republic overall in 2024. The Tigo EI Residential system is a cohesive solution that combines every element of solar generation, storage, and energy management. The system features TS4 Flex MLPE, single- and three-phase inverters, modular battery storage, and the EI Link, consolidating all system wiring, communication, and a full backup system into a single, compact cabinet. In addition, Tigo offers the GO EV Charger, which integrates e-mobility directly into the EI platform, and the GO Junction, which brings heat pumps into the energy management mix. These innovations deliver a truly all-in-one energy solution for smart, scalable, and energy transition-ready modern homes.

"Tigo securing this certification for inverter operation on the grid infrastructure of the Czech Republic means that installers like us now have a reliable, all-in-one solution that is easy to install and configure, with a flexible, modular architecture that fits a wide range of residential customer needs," said Miroslav Vavera, CEO at SUNLUX s.r.o. "Beyond installation, Tigo also offers proactive monitoring through the Energy Intelligence software platform, which will significantly streamline our operations and maintenance program. For homeowners, this means a system that is always ready to deliver energy security, even during outages, elevating the role of batteries from optional add-ons to essential pillars of energy independence, all easily managed through a user-friendly app."

The installer-focused enhancements Tigo has made to the design, installation, and commissioning of its products were developed based on insights gained from hundreds of engagements through the Tigo Green Glove Service Program, reinforcing the Company's commitment to Total Quality Solar. With a streamlined commissioning flow within the Tigo EI Residential Solar Solution, the Company has significantly improved the installer experience, reducing setup time and ensuring seamless integration across Tigo inverters, batteries, and the EI Link. Key commissioning enablers from Tigo include reduced installation and setup time with fewer manual steps, enhanced self-sufficiency for installers with tools and resources that simplify system deployment and troubleshooting, and seamless system optimization for better system performance and reliability.

"As one of our strongest global markets, the expansion of the Tigo EI Residential solution into the Czech Republic is yet another sign that integrated solar-plus-storage from Tigo continues to gain momentum across Europe," said Jing Tian, chief growth and revenue officer at Tigo Energy. "This certification allows us to bring the value of an integrated home energy system that delivers real benefits to Czech homeowners and the skilled professionals who serve them."

Homeowners can find a comprehensive list of Tigo-certified solar installers in the Czech Republic here. Czech installers and PV professionals are invited to register to meet with Tigo at the Iftech Solar Fvest in September 2025, at the Tigo event page. Iftech Solar Fvest, organized by Tigo distribution partner Iftech, is an all-day event where solar installers can experience the EI Residential Solution firsthand and gain deeper insights into its features. Installers are further invited to sign up for the Czech-language EI Residential Solution webinar for solar installers in July, here.

