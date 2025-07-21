Expanding Regulatory Intelligence Platform and Global Reach

Regnology, a leading software provider with a focus on regulatory reporting solutions, today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire Wolters Kluwer's Finance, Risk Regulatory Reporting (FRR) unit.

The proposed acquisition represents a strategic step in Regnology's ambition to deliver regulatory intelligence at scale-bringing together complementary capabilities across finance, risk, and regulatory reporting. It also expands Regnology's presence in key markets and strengthens its ability to support financial institutions with granular data, jurisdiction-specific requirements, and cross-border compliance.

Rob Mackay, CEO of Regnology, said: "FRR brings additional expertise and reach that will enhance our ability to serve clients globally. We look forward to supporting clients with a unified platform that helps them modernize their infrastructure, navigate Basel IV, and prepare for the future of regulatory reporting."

Lisa Nelson, CEO of Wolters Kluwer Financial Corporate Compliance, said: "We are proud of the accomplishments of our Finance, Risk, and Regulatory Reporting teams. Regnology is strategically aligned to build on FRR's strengths, and we are confident that they are joining an organization that is well-positioned to continue serving customers with excellence while opening new growth opportunities for employees."

Fredrik Näslund, Partner, Nordic Capital Advisors commented: "This agreement reflects Regnology's continued momentum and innovation in the regulatory technology space. It positions the company to deliver even greater value to financial institutions worldwide. Nordic Capital is truly excited about Regnology's continued journey."

Clients will benefit from a unified platform that combines Regnology's cloud-first architecture with FRR's established capabilities, offering scalable solutions for both heritage and cloud-ready environments.

The transaction is expected to close in the coming months, subject to regulatory approvals, applicable employee requirements and customary conditions.

