

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ryanair Holdings PLC (RYA.L, RY4C.DE), an Irish airline company, on Monday reported a surge in net profit for the first quarter, helped by increased revenue driven by higher traffic and fares.



For the three-month period to June 30, the Group posted a net income of 819.9 million euros, or 0.7659 euro per share, higher than 360 million euros, or 0.3145 euro per share, in the same period last year.



Pre-tax income was 930.2 million euros as against the prior year's 400.8 million euros. Operating profit surged to 913.3 million euros from 365.7 million euros a year ago.



The number of passengers stood at 55.5 million, higher than 57.9 million in 2024, while Load factor remained unchanged at 94%, compared with last year's 94%.



Total operating revenue was 4.337 billion euros, up from 3.626 billion euros in the previous year, helped by increased Scheduled revenue.



Scheduled revenues increased to 2.943 billion euros from last year's 2.328 billion euros as traffic grew 4% to 57.9 million passengers, with average 21% higher fares of around 51 euros. The first-quarter fares benefitted from a full Easter holiday in April and weak prior-year comparisons.



Looking ahead, Michael O'Leary, CEO of Ryanair Group, said: 'It remains too early to provide meaningful FY26 PAT guidance. We do, however, cautiously expect to recover almost all of last years 7% full-year fare decline, which should lead to reasonable net profit growth in FY26. The final FY26 outcome remains heavily exposed to adverse external developments, incl. the risk of tariff wars, macro-economic shocks, conflict escalation in the Middle East and Ukraine and European ATC strikes, mismanagement & short staffing.'



In addition, this summer the airline expects to operate over 2,600 routes, including 160 new routes, and projects strong S.25 travel demand across the company's network.



Further, Ryanair noted that its fiscal 2026 traffic is on track to grow just 3% to 206 million passengers due to heavily delayed Boeing deliveries.



