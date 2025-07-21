

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - BP Plc (BPE5.DE, BP.L, BP_UN.TO, BP), the British oil major, said on Monday that it has appointed Albert Manifold as Chair to succeed Helge Lund.



Manifold will join the board on September 1 as non-executive director and chair-elect to take over as chair on October 1. At that point, Lund will step down as chair and as a director of the board.



Manifold was the chief executive officer of CRH Plc (CRH, CRH.L) from January 2014 to December 2024.



He is also a non-executive director at LyondellBasell, a chemicals producer, and a non-executive director at Mercury Engineering, a privately owned engineering consultancy.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News