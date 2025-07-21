Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 865623 | ISIN: NO0003921009 | Ticker-Symbol: NK1A
Tradegate
18.07.25 | 11:43
1,211 Euro
+0,83 % +0,010
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DNO ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DNO ASA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,1931,19810:53
1,1921,19710:52
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025 08:24 Uhr
24 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DNO ASA: Vidsyn Discovery Proves Up Commercial Oil and Gas

Oslo, 21 July 2025 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today confirmed a gas and condensate discovery on the Vidsyn prospect close to its producing Fenja oil and gas field, both within the Norwegian Sea license PL586. The Company has a 25 percent stake in the license, up from 7.5 percent prior to the recent acquisition of Sval Energi Group AS last month.

Preliminary estimates put gross recoverable resources in the range of 25 to 40 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMboe) with a mean of 31 MMboe, above the pre-drill estimate range. The Vidsyn discovery was made in Middle Jurassic high-quality reservoir sandstones of the Ile formation. The partnership, including Vår Energi ASA (75 percent and operator), considers the discovery commercial and sees a potential to unlock a larger volume in the licence.

"Vidsyn is another exciting addition to our string of Norway discoveries," said Executive Chairman Bijan Mossavar-Rahmani. "Together with Vår Energi, we will work hard to put it into production faster than is the norm in Norway."

Vidsyn is located eight kilometers west of the Fenja field, which is tied back to the Equinor-operated Njord field facilities 35 kilometers to the northeast. Njord oil is exported by shuttle tankers while gas is piped to the market via the Åsgard Transport System.

Since re-entering Norway in 2017, DNO has participated in over a dozen discoveries on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, including three on permits operated by the Company, namely Kjøttkake (2025), Othello (2024) and Norma (2023).

DNO produces around 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day offshore North Sea from more than 30 fields, participates in six ongoing field development projects, is maturing multiple discoveries for project sanction and has interests in a total of 138 permits in the North Sea where it will drill three more exploration wells later this year: Page in PL1086 (50 percent interest and operator), Tyrihans Øst in PL1121 (30 percent) and Camilla Nord in the Vega unit (5.5 percent). Combined North Sea 2P reserves and 2C resources of 435 million barrel of oil equivalent translates into15 years of production at the current run rate.

-

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no

-

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator active in the Middle East, the North Sea and West Africa. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, the United Kingdom, Côte d'Ivoire, Netherlands and Yemen. More information is available at www.dno.no.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


© 2025 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Hensoldt, Renk & Rheinmetall teuer
Rheinmetall, Renk und Hensoldt haben den Rüstungsboom der letzten Jahre dominiert, doch inzwischen sind diese Titel fundamental heillos überbewertet. KGVs jenseits der 60, KUVs über 4, und das in einem politisch fragilen Umfeld mit wackelnder Haushaltsdisziplin. Für späteinsteigende Anleger kann das teuer werden.

Doch es gibt Alternativen, die bislang unter dem Radar fliegen; solide bewertet, operativ stark und mit Nachholpotenzial.

In unserem kostenlosen Report zeigen wir dir, welche 3 Rüstungsunternehmen noch Potenzial haben und wie du von der zweiten Welle der Zeitenwende profitieren kannst, ohne sich an überhitzten Highflyer zu verbrennen.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders vom weltweiten Aufrüsten profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.