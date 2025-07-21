Kelowna, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 21, 2025) - F4 Uranium Corp. (TSXV: FFU) (OTCQB: FFUCF) (the "Company" or "F4") is pleased to announce it is now listed on the OTCQB Exchange to boost its visibility and capital access. The listing will attract more investor interest and improve trading liquidity, marking an important milestone for the company. Additionally, the Company's common shares are now eligible for settlement through the Depository Trust Company ("DTC"), a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp., which facilitates the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

The Company's common shares began trading on the OTCQB under the symbol "FFUCF" as of June 21, 2025. The Company's common shares will remain trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

About F4 Uranium Corp:

F4 Uranium is a Canadian uranium exploration company focused on the Athabasca Basin in northern Saskatchewan-home to the world's largest high-grade uranium deposits and a source of approximately 20% of global uranium supply. The Company holds a 100% interest in 17 properties, all of which are being advanced by one of the Basin's most successful technical and management teams. With a long history of exploring in the region, the team recently announced its fourth uranium discovery for F3 Uranium Corp.

Contact Information

F4 Uranium Corp.

750-1620 Dickson Avenue

Kelowna, BC V1Y9Y2

On Behalf of the Board.

"Ray Ashley"

Raymond Ashley, CEO

F4 Uranium Corp.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking statements, including with respect to future plans, and other matters. Forward-looking statements consist of statements that are not purely historical, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including but not limited to, business, economic and capital market conditions, the ability to manage operating expenses, and dependence on key personnel. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements respecting: statements with respect to the potential benefits of DTC eligibility and listing on the OTCQB. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future, anticipated costs, and the ability to achieve goals. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include, the continued availability of capital and financing, litigation, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/259405

SOURCE: F4 Uranium Corp.