Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826
BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments receives order from Cornell University of 1 MSEK

LUND, Sweden, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has received an order from Cornell University in the United States valued at approximately SEK 1 million. The order includes two AMPTS® III Duo system - BPC's flagship instrument for conducting batch anaerobic fermentation tests.

The system will be used by researchers from Cornell University to carry out a wide range of batch anaerobic fermentation assays, including feedstock characterization, optimization, biodegradation kinetics, and microbial activity studies. The goal is to advance more efficient and sustainable energy recovery from organic waste in the form of biomethane.

AMPTS® III Duo is trusted by leading research institutions and biogas/biomethane production facilities worldwide for feedstock selection, quality control, and process optimization. Renowned for its precision, accuracy and adherence to the highest quality standards, it is widely adopted as a reference method in academic research and technology validation.

"It's very encouraging to see leading U.S. research institutions continue to invest in our analytical solutions, reinforcing the growing momentum in anaerobic digestion research and the transition toward a more sustainable energy future in the North America market," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

Revenue from the order is expected to be recognised in the third quarter of 2025.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/bpc-instruments-receives-order-from-cornell-university-of-1-msek,c4209342

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4209342/3586378.pdf

Press release - Cornell

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bpc-instruments-receives-order-from-cornell-university-of-1-msek-302509373.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
