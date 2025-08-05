BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments secures 4.4 MSEK order from a public research organisation in the Philippines

LUND, Sweden, Aug. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has received an order valued at approximately SEK 4.4 million from a public research institution in the Philippines, operating under a government agency. The order includes multiple units of BPC® Blue - BPC's flagship instrument for conducting both aerobic and anaerobic biodegradability tests.

The instruments will be used by the public research organisation in the Philippines to evaluate the biodegradability of new bio-based polymers across a wide range of applications, including packaging, mulch films, and other environmentally focused materials. The initiative is part of a broader national effort to strengthen capabilities in sustainable materials research and environmental innovation. BPC will also provide extensive technical training to ensure smooth knowledge transfer and ongoing technical support.

BPC® Blue combines analytical precision with user-friendly operation and is widely used to assess the biodegradability of materials under controlled laboratory conditions. It is trusted by manufacturers, research institutions, and certification bodies working with biodegradable polymers, packaging materials, textiles, and other bio-based products. Designed to deliver reliable and comparable results, the instrument supports test methods based on international standards and provides knowledge into how materials behave under both aerobic and anaerobic conditions.

"As biodegradability testing becomes increasingly important for material innovation and regulatory compliance, BPC® Blue is setting reliable benchmarks cross both industries and academia. Our mission is to support stakeholders with accurate, consistent data that guides development and ensures alignment with both international and national standards," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

Revenue from the order is expected to be recognised in the third quarter of 2025.

This disclosure contains information that BPC Instruments AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person on 05-08-2025 11:00 CET.

About BPC Instruments AB

BPC Instruments is a global Swedish-based pioneering technology company developing and offering analytical instruments enabling more efficient, reliable, and higher quality research and analysis for industries in renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology. The result is not only higher accuracy and precision, but also a significant reduction in time consumption and labor requirement for performing analysis. BPC Instruments' innovative products offer high-quality hardware and software based on deep knowledge and experience of target applications. The solutions are the first of their kind, making the company a pioneer in its field. Today, BPC Instruments exports to nearly 80 countries around the world. BPC is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit BPC's webpage: www.bpcinstruments.com

