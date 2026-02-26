BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments reports results for 2025

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) hereby publishes the year-end report for the year 2025. The year-end report is available as an attached file to this release and on the company's website (investor.bpcinstruments.com/financial-reports). Below is a summary of the report.

"- As we conclude 2025, BPC Instruments remains well positioned, while the year developed more cautiously than initially anticipated. Demand for our analytical instruments remained in place across both industry and academia, but macroeconomic uncertainty in the first half of the year led to delayed decision-making and longer project timelines. We still delivered growth and ended the year with net sales of 64.85 MSEK and an EBIT margin of 13.5 percent, alongside a strong financial position. Throughout the year, our focus has been on sharpening execution, strengthening the customer offering, and building the capacity required to support a return to stronger growth and improved predictability in 2026," comments Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

Q4 | 2025-10-01-2025-12-31

Net sales amounted to 18,170 (17,119) KSEK, an increase of 6.1 percent.

EBIT amounted to 1,675 (2,888) KSEK, with an EBIT margin of 9.2 percent.

Net profit amounted to 4,536 (2,339) KSEK.

Earnings per share for the fourth quarter amounted to 0.41 (0.22) SEK.

FY | 2025-01-01-2025-12-31

Net sales for the year amounted to 64,847 (62,423) KSEK, an increase of 3.9 percent.

EBIT for the year amounted to 8,754 (16,284) KSEK, with an EBIT margin of 13.5 percent.

Net profit amounted to 9,789 (13,454) KSEK, a decrease of 27.2 percent.

Earnings per share for the year amounted to 0.88 (1.29) SEK.

At the end of the year equity/asset ratio was 92 (89) percent.

Total cash and cash equivalents amounted to 65,149 (33,982) KSEK.

The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the financial year 2025.

Significant events Q4 2025

On 20 November, BPC received a new order valued at approximately SEK 0.9 million for several BPC ® Go units from a major international energy group active in industrial biomethane production. The client operates one of Denmark's most established biomethane portfolio.

Go units from a major international energy group active in industrial biomethane production. The client operates one of Denmark's most established biomethane portfolio. In November, BPC hosted a delegation from a public research institution in the Philippines for a week-long biodegradability training programme in Lund. The visit followed the client's August order of ten BPC ® Blue units for a national programme on bio-based polymers.

Blue units for a national programme on bio-based polymers. On 16 December, BPC partnered with SixRing to independently evaluate Stimulose®, a feedstock additive for biomethane production, as it is introduced to producers in the EU and UK. The work includes performance benchmarking, follow-up reviews, and unbiased reporting to support operational decisions.

Significant events after the end of the period

On 2 February 2026, BPC launched BPC ® DAQ, a new data acquisition unit designed for integration with BPC ® Go. It strengthens the BPC ® Go platform by enabling time-synchronised logging of external sensor data alongside gas flow and volume measurements.

DAQ, a new data acquisition unit designed for integration with BPC Go. It strengthens the BPC Go platform by enabling time-synchronised logging of external sensor data alongside gas flow and volume measurements. On 19 February, 2026, BPC received a new order valued at approximately SEK 0.8 million for a BPC ® Blue Premium DUO system including BPC ® Air from the Chilean operation of a global testing and certification group. The customer operates more than 2,000 laboratory facilities across over 100 countries.

Blue Premium DUO system including BPC Air from the Chilean operation of a global testing and certification group. The customer operates more than 2,000 laboratory facilities across over 100 countries. On 24 February 2026, BPC received two repeat orders from Denmark with a combined value of approximately SEK 1.1 million. The orders covered additional AMPTS® capacity for a laboratory services provider in the biogas sector and two Gas Endeavour® III systems for a Danish university department. Following delivery, the two customers will operate a combined total of twelve BPC systems across the AMPTS® III and Gas Endeavour® III platforms.



For more information, please contact:

Dr. Jing Liu, CEO

BPC Instruments AB (publ)

Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51

E-mail: [email protected]

About BPC Instruments AB (publ)

BPC Instruments is a Swedish technology company developing analytical instruments for renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology, including biogas and biodegradability testing. The systems enable advanced testing with higher accuracy and consistency, while reducing the time and manual work required. The portfolio combines high-quality hardware and software with deep application knowledge built over more than 20 years. Today, BPC exports to more than 90 countries and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit www.bpcinstruments.com.

