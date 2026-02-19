BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments secures order for BPC Blue system from global testing and certification group

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has received an order valued at approximately SEK 0.8 million for BPC's most advanced BPC Blue configuration, including BPC Air. The customer is the Chilean operation of a well-recognised global provider of testing and certification services, operating more than 2,000 laboratory facilities across over 100 countries.

The system will be used to expand the customer's capacity for compostability testing, helping industrial clients evaluate how materials break down under controlled laboratory conditions. As an independent third-party laboratory and certification body, the organisation supports manufacturers and value chains with validated results and traceable documentation, often required by brand owners, regulators and certification programmes.

The order includes BPC's most advanced BPC Blue configuration - BPC Blue Premium DUO. Combined with BPC Air, BPC's temperature-controlled incubator, the system helps maintain stable test conditions and supports a consistent compostability workflow with clear documentation.

"Independent laboratories play an important role in maintaining the credibility of biodegradability and compostability claims. While this regional certification laboratory is a new customer for BPC, our analytical platforms are used by internationally recognised testing and certification organisations and nationally accredited laboratories across multiple markets. This order underlines the relevance of BPC Blue in third-party environments where reliable documentation, traceable results, and alignment with recognised standards are essential," says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

Revenue from the order is expected to be recognised in the first quarter of 2026.

About BPC Blue

BPC Blue is BPC's instrument platform for controlled biodegradability and compostability testing. It supports both industrial and research users with reliable, comparable results under defined laboratory conditions, aligned with relevant international methods and workflows. For more technical information about BPC Blue, please visit the product page at www.bpcinstruments.com/bpc_products/bpc-blue/.

About BPC Instruments AB (publ)

BPC Instruments is a Swedish technology company developing analytical instruments for renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology, including biogas and biodegradability testing. The systems enable advanced testing with higher accuracy and consistency, while reducing the time and manual work required. The portfolio combines high-quality hardware and software with deep application knowledge built over more than 20 years. Today, BPC exports to more than 90 countries and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit www.bpcinstruments.com.

