WKN: A3C9B4 | ISIN: SE0017130826 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Lang & Schwarz
24.02.26 | 10:24
1,135 Euro
-3,81 % -0,045
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr in D notiert
PR Newswire
24.02.2026 08:54 Uhr
174 Leser
BPC Instruments AB: BPC Instruments receives two repeat orders from Denmark within biogas applications

LUND, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BPC Instruments AB (publ) has received two repeat orders from Denmark within biogas applications with a total value of approximately SEK 1.1 million. The orders are from two customers within biogas-related testing and research, expanding their existing capacity with additional AMPTS III and Gas Endeavour III systems.

One order has been received from a Danish laboratory services provider in the biogas sector, which is expanding its installed base with two additional AMPTS units, bringing the total to six systems. The instruments will be used to increase capacity for feedstock quality control and related standardised assessments. The second order comes from a Danish university engaged in environmental and bioprocess research related to agriculture and biogas. The department is adding two Gas Endeavour III systems to support research on gas-related emissions and process measurements in projects involving manure and slurry management. Following delivery, the department will operate six BPC units across AMPTS and Gas Endeavour III platforms.

- These repeat orders confirm the strength of our valued long-term customer relationships and the flexibility of our analytical platforms. It is encouraging to see customers in Denmark, one of Europe's most advanced markets for industrial biomethane production, continue to develop their workflows with both AMPTS and Gas Endeavour III, says Dr. Jing Liu, CEO of BPC Instruments.

Revenue from the orders is expected to be recognised in the first quarter of 2026.

About AMPTS III
AMPTS III is BPC's instrument platform for automated biochemical methane potential (BMP) testing and related anaerobic batch applications. For more information about AMPTS III, please visit the product page at bpcinstruments.com/bpc_products/ampts3/.

About Gas Endeavour III
Gas Endeavour III is an instrument platform for high-precision gas production or consumption measurements in laboratory workflows, in both batch and continuous set-ups. For more information about Gas Endeavour III, please visit the product page at bpcinstruments.com/bpc_products/gas-endeavour-iii/.

For more information, please contact:
Dr. Jing Liu, CEO
BPC Instruments AB (publ)
Tel: +46 (0) 46 16 39 51
E-mail: ir@bpcinstruments.com

About BPC Instruments AB (publ)
BPC Instruments is a Swedish technology company developing analytical instruments for renewable bioenergy and environmental biotechnology, including biogas and biodegradability testing. The systems enable advanced testing with higher accuracy and consistency, while reducing the time and manual work required. The portfolio combines high-quality hardware and software with deep application knowledge built over more than 20 years. Today, BPC exports to more than 90 countries and is listed on the Spotlight Stock Market in Sweden. For more information, please visit www.bpcinstruments.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/bpc-instruments-ab/r/bpc-instruments-receives-two-repeat-orders-from-denmark-within-biogas-applications,c4311740

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/21129/4311740/3947767.pdf

Press release 20260224- BPC Denmark Order - English

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bpc-instruments-receives-two-repeat-orders-from-denmark-within-biogas-applications-302695448.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
