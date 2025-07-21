

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), a provider of cloud-based software and solutions for financial and healthcare companies, on Monday announced a deal to acquire Calastone, a funds network, from The Carlyle Group Inc. (CG) for around 766 million pounds. SS&C plans to fund the purchase with cash on hand and debt.



The acquirer noted that the acquisition is expected to be accretive within a year.



'The acquisition of Calastone bolsters SS&C's ongoing geographic expansion. Calastone's global network and technology solutions complement SS&C's leadership in fund administration, transfer agency services, AI and intelligent automation. By combining capabilities, the two companies will deliver a unified, real-time operating platform to reduce cost, complexity, and operational risk across the global fund ecosystem as well as shaping distribution,' SS&C Technologies said.



The transaction is anticipated to be closed in the fourth quarter of 2025.



London-based Calastone is a funds network and provider of technology solutions to wealth and asset management companies across 57 markets.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News