ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 21

21 July 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

DIRECTOR/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 18 July 2025 the following nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company were exercised and partially sold (to cover applicable taxes and National Insurance obligations arising therefrom).

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Tasker-Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

16,142

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

16,142

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

18 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Tasker-Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options awarded under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan.

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.461

7,614

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

7,614

£3.461

£26,352.054

f)

Date of the transaction

18 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


