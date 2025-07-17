ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 13 July 2025 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) on 13 July 2022) partially vested and became exercisable as follows:

Director/PDMR Name Options vested on 13 July 2025. Martin Ward 189,147 Harvey Stead 17,072 Katie Tasker-Wood 16,142 Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 45,139

All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Following the transactions set out in more detail below, the aggregated interests in ZIGUP plc Ordinary Shares of Executive Directors/PDMRs are as follows:

Director/PDMR Name Shareholding (including vested options) Martin Ward 2,733,258 Harvey Stead 31,411 Katie Tasker-Wood 101,846 Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 161,744 Emma Ayton 14,500

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 189,147 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 189,147 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 13 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Martin Ward 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 189,147 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 189,147 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 16 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,072 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 17,072 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 13 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 17,072 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 17,072 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Harvey Stead 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan . d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.461 8,053 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 8,053 £3.461 £27,871.433 f) Date of the transaction 15 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Katie Tasker-Wood 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 16,142 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 16,142 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 13 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jorge Alarcon Alejandre 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Managing Director, Northgate Spain (PDMR) b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name ZIGUP plc b) LEI 213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc b) Identification code GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan d) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) Nil 45,139 e) Aggregated information - Volume - Price - Total 45,139 Nil Nil f) Date of the transaction 13 July 2025 g) Place of the transaction Outside trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

