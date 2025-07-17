Anzeige
PR Newswire
17.07.2025 10:36 Uhr
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17

17 July 2025

ZIGUP plc

(the "Company")

The Company announces that on 13 July 2025 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) on 13 July 2022) partially vested and became exercisable as follows:

Director/PDMR Name

Options vested on 13 July 2025.

Martin Ward

189,147

Harvey Stead

17,072

Katie Tasker-Wood

16,142

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

45,139

All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.

Following the transactions set out in more detail below, the aggregated interests in ZIGUP plc Ordinary Shares of Executive Directors/PDMRs are as follows:

Director/PDMR Name

Shareholding (including vested options)

Martin Ward

2,733,258

Harvey Stead

31,411

Katie Tasker-Wood

101,846

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

161,744

Emma Ayton

14,500

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

189,147

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

189,147

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

13 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Martin Ward

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Executive Officer

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

189,147

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

189,147

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

16 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

17,072

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

17,072

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

13 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

17,072

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

17,072

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Harvey Stead

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan .

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£3.461

8,053

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

8,053

£3.461

£27,871.433

f)

Date of the transaction

15 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

London Stock Exchange

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Katie Tasker-Wood

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

16,142

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

16,142

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

13 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Jorge Alarcon Alejandre

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Managing Director, Northgate Spain (PDMR)

b)

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

ZIGUP plc

b)

LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41

4

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc

b)

Identification code

GB00B41H7391

c)

Nature of the transaction

Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan

d)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

Nil

45,139

e)

Aggregated information

- Volume

- Price

- Total

45,139

Nil

Nil

f)

Date of the transaction

13 July 2025

g)

Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

For further information, please contact:

ZIGUP plc

Matthew Barton, Company Secretary


