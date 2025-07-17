ZIGUP plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, July 17
17 July 2025
ZIGUP plc
(the "Company")
The Company announces that on 13 July 2025 nil cost options over Ordinary Shares of £0.50 each in the Company (awarded under the Company's Executive Performance Share Plan (EPSP) on 13 July 2022) partially vested and became exercisable as follows:
Director/PDMR Name
Options vested on 13 July 2025.
Martin Ward
189,147
Harvey Stead
17,072
Katie Tasker-Wood
16,142
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
45,139
All options under the EPSP are satisfied from the Company's Employee Benefit Trust.
Following the transactions set out in more detail below, the aggregated interests in ZIGUP plc Ordinary Shares of Executive Directors/PDMRs are as follows:
Director/PDMR Name
Shareholding (including vested options)
Martin Ward
2,733,258
Harvey Stead
31,411
Katie Tasker-Wood
101,846
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
161,744
Emma Ayton
14,500
Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
189,147
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
13 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Martin Ward
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Executive Officer
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
189,147
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
16 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
17,072
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
13 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Exercise of nil cost options over Ordinary Shares under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
17,072
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
15 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Harvey Stead
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Operating Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Sale of Ordinary Shares to meet personal tax and NI obligations arising from exercise of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan .
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
8,053
£3.461
£27,871.433
f)
Date of the transaction
15 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Katie Tasker-Wood
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Strategy Officer (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
16,142
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
13 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jorge Alarcon Alejandre
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Managing Director, Northgate Spain (PDMR)
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
ZIGUP plc
b)
LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary shares of £0.50 pence each in ZIGUP plc
b)
Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)
Nature of the transaction
Vesting of nil cost options under the ZIGUP plc Executive Performance Share Plan
d)
Price(s) and volume(s)
e)
Aggregated information
- Volume
- Price
- Total
45,139
Nil
Nil
f)
Date of the transaction
13 July 2025
g)
Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue
This notice is given in fulfilment of the obligation under Article 19 of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.
For further information, please contact:
ZIGUP plc
Matthew Barton, Company Secretary