Biogen Inc.: Biogen Announces $2 Billion Manufacturing Investment in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park in Conjunction with its 30th Anniversary

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq: BIIB) - today announced it intends to invest an additional $2 billion in its existing manufacturing footprint in North Carolina's Research Triangle Park (RTP). Since breaking ground in 1995, Biogen's manufacturing in RTP has played a vital role in delivering the company's pipeline and portfolio of innovative treatments for millions of patients around the world. Biogen has invested approximately $10 billion in its North Carolina manufacturing footprint to date, including more than $3 billion in recent years, and this upcoming investment will fuel the continued advancement of Biogen's late-stage clinical pipeline.

In the next few years, Biogen plans to continue investing in multiple modalities and factories across the company's two campuses in RTP. These investments will include further expansion of the antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) capabilities and infrastructure, establishing clinical and commercial multi-platform fill finish capabilities, and continuing to modernize manufacturing technologies and controls through further advanced automation and artificial intelligence.

"We are proud of our longstanding commitment to manufacturing innovation, investment, and collaboration with the Research Triangle Park community," said Nicole Murphy, Head of Pharmaceutical Operations and Technology at Biogen. "Our manufacturing footprint in the United States has played a critical role in Biogen's history and success, and in advancing the treatments that are making an impact for patients, families, and communities here in the U.S. and around the world. With this investment, we will modernize and expand our manufacturing capability to enable our pipeline and provide resilient patient supply, while continuing to support the skilled and dedicated community of life sciences talent in North Carolina."

North Carolina's RTP is home to Biogen's largest manufacturing footprint. As the state's largest biotechnology employer and one of the top five biopharmaceutical employers, Biogen employs over 1,500 manufacturing and technical employees and more than 400 skilled contractors across its Wake County and Durham County campuses. More than 90% of innovator commercial medicines produced by Biogen have manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S.

Biogen's overall global manufacturing supply chain strategy aims at ensuring resilient and high-quality patient supply through robust risk management including geographical risk diversification and dual sourcing. In the United States, the Research Triangle Park (RTP) area in North Carolina is the home for Biogen's largest manufacturing facilities. Our manufacturing operations in North Carolina include seven manufacturing factories across multiple modalities. An eighth state-of-the-art factory is currently under construction and will be operational in the second half of 2025. In addition to state-of-the-art manufacturing, our North Carolina campuses include sophisticated quality control laboratories to ensure the safety, efficacy, and purity of the medicines we produce. More than 90% of innovator commercial medicines produced by Biogen have manufacturing and quality control testing in the U.S. Outside the United States, Biogen has a smaller manufacturing footprint which supplies certain international markets. In Europe, the company operates one biologics factory in Switzerland and is consolidating certain ex-U.S. fill finish capabilities in Europe into one site in Ireland.

Founded in 1978, Biogen is a leading biotechnology company that pioneers innovative science to deliver new medicines to transform patients' lives and to create value for shareholders and our communities. We apply deep understanding of human biology and leverage different modalities to advance first-in-class treatments or therapies that deliver superior outcomes. Our approach is to take bold risks, balanced with return on investment to deliver long-term growth.

