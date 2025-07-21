Sensata Technologies (NYSE: ST), a global industrial technology company and leading provider of sensors, sensor-rich solutions and electrical protection devices used in mission-critical systems to help its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements, today announced that Andrew Lynch has been named as Sensata's Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately. Mr. Lynch assumes leadership and oversight of Sensata's global financial activities.

Stephan Von Schuckmann, CEO stated, "Having originally joined Sensata in 2009, Andrew has a solid track record of successive promotions and significant contributions to the company and is perfectly suited for his new role as our Chief Financial Officer. In addition to his depth of experience, Andrew brings financial acumen, strategic insight, and focus. The Board and I are confident that Andrew will be a key contributor to our efforts to continuously improve financial results and build shareholder value over the long term."

Andrew Lynch, CFO said, "I want to thank Stephan and the Board for this opportunity. I am excited to take on this new responsibility and I look forward to continuing to work with our leadership, customers, suppliers, and investors with whom I have built strong relationships over the years. We have significant value creation opportunities available to us, and with the right focus and rigor, I am confident that we can successfully capitalize on those opportunities."

About Andrew Lynch

Mr. Lynch most recently served as Interim CFO. He previously served as Vice President, Finance for the Performance Sensing Segment since 2023 and has led Sensata's investor relations function since 2024. Previously, he was Vice President, Finance, for the Sensing Solutions Segment from 2021 to 2023. From 2019 to 2023 he served as regional CFO for Europe, where he was responsible for all finance and accounting matters across the region. In 2016 he was promoted to Finance Director for the HVOR business and later assumed additional responsibility for the Aerospace business. In 2011, he was promoted to Corporate Accounting Manager and in 2014 promoted to Integration Controller. He joined Sensata in 2009.

Andrew holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Corporate Finance and Accounting from Bentley University.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies is a global industrial technology company striving to create a safer, cleaner, more efficient and electrified world. Through its broad portfolio of mission-critical sensors, electrical protection components and sensor-rich solutions, Sensata helps its customers address increasingly complex engineering and operating performance requirements. With more than 18,000 employees and global operations in 14 countries, Sensata serves customers in the automotive, heavy vehicle off-road, industrial, and aerospace markets. Learn more at www.sensata.com and follow Sensata on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

