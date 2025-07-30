

AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (ST) announced a profit for second quarter that Decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $60.67 million, or $0.41 per share. This compares with $71.70 million, or $0.47 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $127.32 million or $0.87 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.84 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $943.38 million from $1.04 billion last year.



Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $60.67 Mln. vs. $71.70 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.41 vs. $0.47 last year. -Revenue: $943.38 Mln vs. $1.04 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.81 - $0.87 Next quarter revenue guidance: $900 - $930M



