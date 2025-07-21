The new manufacturing facility will be located at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Borneo, and will have a capacity of 10,000 MT. Japanese chemical company Tokuyama Corporation and South Korea-based polysilicon producer OCI have begun construction of a 10,000 MT polysilicon factory at the Samalaju Industrial Park in Sarawak, Borneo, Malaysia. "OTSM, established jointly with OCI TerraSus, will be responsible for the production and sales of polycrystalline silicon semi-finished products for semiconductors," Tokuyama said in a statement. The 10,000 MT factory is being built with an investment ...

