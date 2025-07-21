Anzeige
WKN: A2PV9J | ISIN: SE0012955276
Frankfurt
21.07.25 | 08:18
0,000 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
21.07.2025
Adventure Box Technology AB: Adventure Box Technologies AB (publ) enters into binding agreement with consortium of investors

Adventure Box Technologies AB (publ), a company listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, announces today that it has entered into a binding agreement with a consortium of investors for the acquisition of a majority stake in the company.

Under the terms of the agreement, the investor consortium will acquire 51% of the shares in Adventure Box Technologies AB. This strategic transaction marks a significant milestone for the company and is expected to bring new resources, strategic insight, and long-term commitment to the future development of Adventure Box. Details regarding the transaction, including the identity of the investors and the terms of the agreement, will be communicated in the near future through a subsequent announcement.
Adventure Box Technologies AB remains committed to delivering innovative solutions in the gaming sector and looks forward to the opportunities this partnership will create for shareholders, users, and stakeholders.

For further information, please contact:
Christopher Bergstresser
Chairman of the Board
Adventure Box Technologies AB (publ)
Email: info@adventurebox.com

This information is information that Adventure Box Technologies AB is obliged to make
public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) at 21/07/2025 15:00 CET.

