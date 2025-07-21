Aflac Incorporated: Aflac Pulls Together To Raise Funds for Childhood Cancer Research

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / July 21, 2025 / Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

Aflac employees displayed 15 tons of heart when they took part in Curing Kids Cancer's 12th annual Fire Truck Pull held in downtown Columbia, South Carolina, to raise funds to support the Gamecocks Curing Kids Cancer Clinic at Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Midlands.

Each year, Aflac employees join teams honoring or in memory of children with cancer, and they dress according to a special theme chosen by their sponsored child to highlight their favorite things. This year, teams included hippies, princesses, superheroes and cartoon dogs.

Curing Kids Cancer was founded in 2005 by Grainne and Clay Owen to honor their son Killian, who was diagnosed with acute lymphocytic leukemia, which tragically took his life in 2003. Since its first fundraising season, Curing Kids Cancer has raised over $30 million for pediatric cancer research.1

Bob Ruff, senior vice president, Group Voluntary Benefits, attended the event and pulled for one of the four teams sponsored by Aflac employees. He wore a T-shirt featuring a crew of famous toys as he participated in the event and expressed his excitement for Aflac's partnership with Curing Kids Cancer.

"Aflac and Curing Kids Cancer have an unwavering commitment to help children with cancer, their families and the medical professionals who care for them," Ruff said. "That's why Aflac has been a longtime supporter of Curing Kids Cancer and presenting sponsor of the Fire Truck Pull for six years, with nearly $40,000 in funding. We are excited to help advance the mission of Curing Kids Cancer."

The Fire Truck Pull raised $64,000 for Prisma Health Children's Hospital - Midlands, which is triple the amount raised at the event last year. Everyone involved in this event were inspired by incredible kids, and the Aflac teams raised $4,730 in total. Team Greyson raised the most with $1,400.

