Montag, 21.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
WKN: 908668 | ISIN: US0311001004 | Ticker-Symbol: AK1
21.07.25 | 18:55
152,86 Euro
-0,48 % -0,74
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.07.2025
AMETEK Completes Acquisition of FARO Technologies, Strengthening Leadership in 3D Metrology, Laser Projection & Digital Reality Solutions

LAKE MARY, Fla., July 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMETEK, Inc. today announced that it has completed its acquisition of FARO Technologies, a global leader in 3D measurement and imaging solutions. FARO will join Creaform and Virtek as part of AMETEK's Ultra Precision Technologies Division.

Together, FARO, Creaform, and Virtek now offer one of the most comprehensive, powerful, and trusted portfolios of portable and automated 3D metrology, laser projection and digital reality solutions available in the industry. This strategic acquisition brings together decades of innovation and expertise to serve a wide range of applications and industries, including:

  • Industrial Manufacturing: Portable measurement arms, handheld 3D scanners, laser trackers, optical CMMs, photogrammetry cameras, and fully integrated inspection and scan-to-CAD software for quality control and reverse engineering in automotive, aerospace, energy, heavy equipment and other industrial sectors.
  • Architecture, Engineering, and Construction (AEC) / Public Safety: Mobile and fixed 3D laser scanners and SaaS collaboration & viewing solutions that enable accurate as-built documentation, construction progress verification, BIM integration, as well as forensics and public safety applications.
  • Manufacturing & Assembly: 3D laser projectors and smart cameras that support complex assembly processes and improve manufacturing efficiency and quality.

While each brand will continue to operate independently, they will increasingly collaborate to deliver unmatched customer experiences, enhanced product integration, and expanded service capabilities for both existing and new customers.

"We are excited to join the AMETEK family," said Peter Lau, President and CEO of FARO Technologies. "This partnership opens new opportunities for innovation and growth, and we're excited to work alongside Creaform and Virtek to deliver even greater value to our customers."

"Bringing together these three industry leaders allows us to offer a truly unique and powerful suite of solutions," added Fanny Truchon, President of Creaform. "We look forward to collaborating more closely to push the boundaries of what's possible in 3D metrology, laser scanning and laser projection."

For more information, please visit:

  • www.faro.com/
  • www.creaform3d.com/
  • www.virtekvision.com/

About FARO

For more than 40 years, FARO has provided industry-leading technology solutions that enable customers to measure their world, and then use that data to make smarter decisions faster. FARO continues to be a pioneer in bridging the digital and physical worlds through data-driven reliable accuracy, precision, and immediacy. For more information, visit www.faro.com.

Press office: Media@faro.com


