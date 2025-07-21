BOOSTHEAT CONFIRMS PURCHASE OF ITS FIRST BITCOIN BY ITS SUBSIDIARY BITCOIN HOLD FRANCE

Suresnes, 21 July 2025

BOOSTHEAT (FR001400OS22 / ALBOO) announces the acquisition of its first Bitcoin as part of the Bitcoin Treasury Company activity launched by its subsidiary Bitcoin Hold France.

Bitcoin Hold France announces the final completion of the acquisition of 2.45 Bitcoin from the net proceeds of the €250,000 fundraising announced on 10 July 2025.

Banque Delubac & Cie acted as a digital asset service provider (DASP) registered with the Autorité des marchés financiers, responsible for services relating to the acquisition and custody of Bitcoin.

Risk factors:

The public's attention is drawn to the risk factors relating to the Company and its business, described in the 2024 Annual Financial Report available on the Company's website. The occurrence of some or all these risks could have an adverse effect on the Company's business, financial situation, results, development or prospects. On the date of the last Financial Report, the Company carried out a specific review of its liquidity risk and considered that it was able to meet its future maturities over the next 12 months, thanks to the use of this financing facility.

In addition, investors are invited to consider the risks specific to the new Bitcoin Treasury Company business announced by the Company on 10 July 2025.

Risk factors specific to Bitcoin Treasury Company's business:

The price of Bitcoin may be subject to sharp fluctuations, which may result in a rapid and/or significant depreciation of the digital assets held by the Company (and/or its subsidiaries). In addition, the liquidity of Bitcoin may be affected by sudden market fluctuations, regulatory restrictions and/or malfunctions of exchange platforms, making it more difficult to sell assets when cash is needed.

In addition, the regulatory and tax framework applicable to digital assets is likely to change rapidly and may differ from one jurisdiction to another. Changes in legislation and/or decisions by market authorities could therefore have an adverse impact on the holding and/or use of digital assets (including Bitcoin) by the Company (and/or its subsidiaries).

Finally, the holding of digital assets (including Bitcoin) may require the implementation of strict security measures (secure digital wallets, private keys, cold storage protocols). Any security breach, loss of access to private keys or computer attack could result in the total or partial loss of the digital assets held by the Company (and/or its subsidiaries).

* * *

Find all the information about BOOSTHEAT at

www.boostheat-group.com

ABOUT BOOSTHEAT AND BITCOIN HOLD FRANCE

Founded in 2011, BOOSTHEAT is a player in the energy efficiency sector. The Company's mission is to accelerate the ecological transition by integrating its technology into energy-intensive applications. BOOSTHEAT has designed and developed a patented thermal compressor that significantly optimises energy consumption, thereby promoting the rational and appropriate use of resources.

The Company has also created a Bitcoin Treasury Company business within its subsidiary Bitcoin Hold France for the purpose of acquiring and accumulating Bitcoin.

BOOSTHEAT is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (ISIN: FR001400OS22).

Warning:

BOOSTHEAT has set up financing in the form of OCEANE-BSA bonds with Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO), which, after receiving the shares resulting from the repayment or exercise of these instruments, does not intend to remain a shareholder of the Company.

The shares resulting from the redemption or exercise of the aforementioned securities will generally be sold on the market within a very short period of time, which may create significant downward pressure on the share price.

Shareholders may suffer a loss of their invested capital due to a significant decrease in the value of the Company's shares, as well as significant dilution due to the large number of securities issued to Impact Tech Turnaround Opportunities (ITTO).

Investors are advised to exercise caution before deciding to invest in the securities of the Company admitted to trading that carries out such dilutive financing transactions, particularly when they are carried out on a successive basis. The Company notes that this dilutive financing transaction is not the first it has carried out.

