

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Steel Dynamics (STLD) released a profit for second quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $298.73 million, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $427.99 million, or $2.72 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.4% to $4.565 billion from $4.632 billion last year.



Steel Dynamics earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $298.73 Mln. vs. $427.99 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.01 vs. $2.72 last year. -Revenue: $4.565 Bln vs. $4.632 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2025 AFX News