Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 22.07.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Alarm am Metallmarkt: Kupfer unter Strom: USA rüsten sich - was das für Anleger bedeutet
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C291 | ISIN: NL0015000IY2 | Ticker-Symbol: 0VD
Tradegate
21.07.25 | 20:48
26,930 Euro
+0,04 % +0,010
Branche
Medien
Aktienmarkt
AEX
STOXX Europe 600
EURONEXT-100
1-Jahres-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NV 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
26,89027,08021.07.
26,91027,10021.07.
PR Newswire
21.07.2025 23:48 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Universal Music Group N.V.: Universal Music Group Confidentially Submits Draft Registration Statement for a Proposed U.S. Public Offering

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, July 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) ("UMG" or the "Company") announced today that it has confidentially submitted a draft registration statement on Form F-1 to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") relating to a proposed public offering in the United States of the Company's ordinary shares held by certain shareholders. UMG will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The number of ordinary shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering remains subject to the completion of the SEC review process as well as market and other conditions.


This press release is being issued pursuant to, and in accordance with, Rule 135 under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended ("Securities Act"). This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction. Any offers, solicitations of offers to buy, or any sales of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group N.V., we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across nearly every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-confidentially-submits-draft-registration-statement-for-a-proposed-us-public-offering-302510005.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Zeitenwende! 3 Uranaktien vor der Neubewertung
Ende Mai leitete US-Präsident Donald Trump mit der Unterzeichnung mehrerer Dekrete eine weitreichende Wende in der amerikanischen Energiepolitik ein. Im Fokus: der beschleunigte Ausbau der Kernenergie.

Mit einem umfassenden Maßnahmenpaket sollen Genehmigungsprozesse reformiert, kleinere Reaktoren gefördert und der Anteil von Atomstrom in den USA massiv gesteigert werden. Auslöser ist der explodierende Energiebedarf durch KI-Rechenzentren, der eine stabile, CO₂-arme Grundlastversorgung zwingend notwendig macht.

In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Unternehmen jetzt im Zentrum dieser energiepolitischen Neuausrichtung stehen, und wer vom kommenden Boom der Nuklearindustrie besonders profitieren könnte.

Holen Sie sich den neuesten Report! Verpassen Sie nicht, welche Aktien besonders von der Energiewende in den USA profitieren dürften, und laden Sie sich das Gratis-PDF jetzt kostenlos herunter.

Dieses exklusive Angebot gilt aber nur für kurze Zeit! Daher jetzt downloaden!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.