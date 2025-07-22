

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crown Holdings Inc. (CCK) released earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $181 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $174 million, or $1.45 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.6% to $3.149 billion from $3.040 billion last year.



Crown Holdings Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $181 Mln. vs. $174 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.56 vs. $1.45 last year. -Revenue: $3.149 Bln vs. $3.040 Bln last year.



