

VERNIER (dpa-AFX) - Givaudan AG (GVDBF.PK), a Swiss maker of flavors, fragrances, and cosmetic ingredients, reported Tuesday slightly higher net profit in its first half, while EBITDA grew 4.4 percent with growth in sales.



Looking ahead, Givaudan now said it is highly likely to exceed the upper end of its average five-year sales growth target of 4-5percent on a like-for-like basis for the period 2021-2025.



For the first half, net income grew 0.7 percent to 592 million Swiss Francs from last year's 588 million francs. Basic earnings per share were 64.18 francs, versus 63.76 francs for the same period in 2024.



The EBITDA increased to 945 million francs from prior year's 906 million francs, while the EBITDA margin was 24.5 percent in 2025, up from 24.2 percent a year ago.



On a comparable basis, BITDA?was 973 million francs, compared to prior year's 929 million francs, and EBITDA margin increased to 25.2 percent from 24.8 percent in 2024. When measured in local currency terms, the EBITDA increased by 9.7 percent.



Sales were 3.86 billion francs, up 3.4 percent from 3.74 billion francs last year. Sales grew 6.3 percent on a like-for-like basis.



The company recorded strong sales growth across all business segments, geographies and customer groups.



