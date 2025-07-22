Press release

VALLOUREC AND VINCI IMMOBILIER ANNOUNCE THE SIGNING

OF A SALE AGREEMENT FOR THE DÉVILLE-LÈS-ROUEN SITE

Meudon (France), July 22, 2025 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, announces that it has reached a significant milestone in the selling process for its Déville-lès-Rouen (76) site. On Friday, July 11, 2025, Vallourec and VINCI Immobilier signed an exclusive sale agreement for the transfer of this site.

Since 2023, Vallourec Group has undertaken a major decontamination and rehabilitation process of its Déville-lès-Rouen site, thus honoring its commitments to elected officials and administrations. The Group subsequently launched a call for tenders in September 2024 to oversee the sale of the site. Following a highly competitive application phase, Vallourec entered exclusive negotiations in March 2025 with VINCI Immobilier, whose proposal best met the Group's expectations and aligned with the regional priorities expressed by local officials.

Since then, VINCI Immobilier has been able to refine its project and present it not only to Vallourec, the seller of the site, but also to local institutional stakeholders concerned with the economic development of the municipality and the Rouen metropolitan area. The project led by VINCI Immobilier aligns well with the history and stakeholders' desires for the future development of the site.

VINCI Immobilier's project is part of an economic revitalization initiative, transforming the Déville-lès-Rouen site into an attractive business hub designed to offer diverse employment opportunities and spaces suited to the needs of local businesses. It is set to become a true engine of economic and social development. VINCI Immobilier will provide turnkey buildings for local companies and industrial firms, enabling ultimately the creation of 300 jobs.

Furthermore, in collaboration with the municipality and the Métropole Rouen Normandie, part of the site will be rewilded, and 25% of the area will be developed into green spaces, particularly around the Cailly River, which will be restored to its natural state as part of the project. In addition, the disused railroad line will be offered to the Métropole Rouen Normandie as part of the future Cailly urban walkway.

Following this agreement, Vallourec Group and VINCI Immobilier will continue the necessary regulatory steps for the final transfer of the site, expected in 2026.

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand-in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible.

Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

About VINCI Immobilier

A subsidiary of the VINCI Group, VINCI Immobilier is a comprehensive real estate operator engaged in three complementary activities: property development, the operation of managed residences (OVELIA senior residences, STUDENT FACTORY student housing, and BIKUBE coliving spaces), and real estate services. Present throughout the country, VINCI Immobilier is a key player in both residential and commercial property development, serving individuals as well as institutional clients. With a multi-product offering and expertise in delivering large-scale, complex projects, VINCI Immobilier also supports local authorities in their urban planning initiatives and contributes to the development, design, and transformation of urban areas. As a comprehensive developer - a partner, creative force, and responsible corporate citizen - VINCI Immobilier is committed to achieving zero net land take (ZAN) by 2030 and to generating 50% of its revenue in 2030 through urban recycling. With a deep understanding of local specificities and the evolving expectations of its stakeholders, VINCI Immobilier is reinventing its approach to help shape a more inclusive, attractive, and sustainable city.

