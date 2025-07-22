

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Kesko Oyj (0BNS.L) reported earnings for its second quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR117.1 million, or EUR0.29 per share. This compares with EUR105 million, or EUR0.26 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.1% to EUR3.188 billion from EUR3.093 billion last year.



Kesko Oyj earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR117.1 Mln. vs. EUR105 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.29 vs. EUR0.26 last year. -Revenue: EUR3.188 Bln vs. EUR3.093 Bln last year.



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects its operating environment to improve but to still remain somewhat challenging.



Kesko has revised its annual comparable operating profit guidance to a range of €640 million to €700 million against its earlier outlook of €640 million to €740 million.



The profit guidance now includes the recent acquisitions completed in Denmark.



