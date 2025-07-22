

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Sartorius AG (SARTF) released earnings for its first half that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR81 million, or EUR2.44 per share. This compares with EUR60.9 million, or EUR2.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to EUR1.767 billion from EUR1.680 billion last year.



Sartorius AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



Michael Grosse, CEO of Sartorius AG, said: 'We are satisfied with the business results for the first half of the year; the upward trend is continuing. We saw the expected growth momentum in the particularly high-margin business with consumables for pharma, which is of greatest relevance to us. I think we are well on track to achieve our ambitious targets for the year...'



Looking ahead, for the full year, the company has confirmed its outlook.



Sartorius AG still anticipates its underlying EBITDA margin to be in the range of around 29% to 30%, higher than the prior year's 28%, with the margin for the Bioprocess Solutions Division rising to around 31% to 32% from last year's 29.3%.



The Group continues to anticipate organic sales revenue growth to be around 6%, with around 7% in the Bioprocess Solutions Division. Due to the continued above-average volatility, the company currently projects a forecast range of about plus or minus two percentage points, respectively.



